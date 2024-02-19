Serena Williams meets up with Sylvester Stallone, flaunts outfit inspired by Beyonce's country music

Serena Williams recently had a chance to spend time with Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone at an event where she donned an outfit inspired by pop icon Beyonce.

Serena Williams took to Instagram to share with fans that she spent a "fun" weekend with Stallone. The American tennis legend went on to tease that she might take up acting after hanging up her racket in 2022. Williams added that her cowgirl-themed outfit was inspired by Beyonce's new country music tracks.

Williams wore a black bodysuit alongside a belted pleated ecru dress and calf-length riding boots. She also donned a black fedora and carried a floral-patterned handbag. The fedora was a nod to Beyonce's Stetson cowboy hat that she wore to the 2024 Grammys.

"I had fun this weekend met @officialslystallone what if I were the next athlete/ turned action star? Plot twist this time it’s a lady athlete! lol 😝ALSO…. I mean when she drops a country album you get in formation #beyonce," Williams wrote in an Instagram post.

Beyonce dropped two country-themed songs during the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11. The two tracks named 'Texas Hold 'Em' and '16 Carriages' were released while Beyonce announced her new album, 'Act II,' which will debut on March 29.

Serena Williams and Beyonce have worked together in the past. The 23-time Grand Slam champion showed her dance moves in the music video for Beyoncé's 2016 track 'Sorry,' part of her album 'Lemonade.'

Serena Williams joins Venus Williams and Alex Morgan in producing a sports documentary

Serena Williams has dabbled in content production with her sister and fellow tennis legend Venus Williams and American soccer star Alex Morgan. The trio has joined forces to produce 'Copa 71,' a sports documentary narrating the story of the 1971 Women's Soccer World Cup.

Copa 71 is directed by James Erskine and Rachel Ramsay and features soccer players such as Brandi Chastain, Elvira Aracen and Birte Kjems. Serena Williams also narrates a few parts of the documentary, which is set in Mexico.

Westbrook Studios, who produced the biopic of Richard Williams, 'King Richard,' has financed Copa 71. The rights for the documentary were recently acquired by US-based independent film distribution company Greenwich Entertainment, which is known for narrative and feature films.

Venus Williams expressed her pride in producing Copa 71 via a post on social media platform X.

"Women can achieve anything, despite all odds! So proud to co-produce #Copa71 alongside @serenawilliams & @alexmorgan. What an inspiring story!!" Venus tweeted.

