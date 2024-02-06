"Serena Williams doesn't mess around with her cinnamon rolls" - Husband Alexis Ohanian hilariously discloses wife's baking habits

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently shared his wife's perfectionist approach when she makes cinnamon rolls at home. The entrepreneur, who frequently treats his followers to snippets from his family life, disclosed that Williams double checks the length of the dough before she cuts them.

Williams retired from professional tennis after the 2022 US Open, where she was knocked out by Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round. The 23-time Grand Slam winner welcomed her first child with Alexis Ohanian, Olympia, in September 2017. Since the birth of her Olympia, Williams has shared many glimpses of her time with her daughter.

In her official blog, Williams shared that baking became a shared activity for her and Olympia during quarantine. In a post titled 'Baking with Olympia', Williams also revealed that baking was never one of her strong suits.

"It's amazing what kids (and quarantine) will get you to do...like baking. Baking has never been my strength and I've never had the time to spend on it. But since I've been home the past year more than I ever have before, I've really leveled up my baking skills," she wrote.

Williams delved deeper into her transition from baking bread to cinnamon rolls.

"From bread, I moved on to cinnamon rolls - one of the most delicious foods in the world (in my humble opinion). I discovered a hack for getting heavy cream into the rolls evenly - use a baby bottle! Genius, right?"

Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently post about Williams' baking progress. The post featured an image of the former player's glove-wearing hands using a measuring tape before cutting her cinnamon roll dough. The caption insinuated that Williams took her baking very seriously.

"Serena doesn't mess around with her cinnamon rolls. Measure twice, cut once," Ohanian wrote.

Serena Williams once treated singer Kelly Rowland to her delectable cinnamon rolls

In April 2023, Serena Williams's friend and entertainer Kelly Rowland posted a snippet of her meal with the former WTA World No. 1. The two friends had prepared all the food themselves; Rowland had prepared bacon and pancakes, while Williams made cinnamon rolls.

In the video on Rowland's social media, we get a glimpse of Williams making the rolls from scratch.

"Somebody's making cinnamon rolls this morning," Rowland said.

Williams' response to Rowland suggested that getting filmed while making the rolls was causing her some nervousness.

"You're making me nervous," Serena Williams responded.

