"Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic smashes rackets" - Nick Kyrgios fires back at 'absurd' criticism over his controversial on-court outbursts

Nick Kyrgios criticized the media for ruining his reputation to gain more attention. Kyrgios expressed his disapproval with the media's negative portrayal of him for his on-court outbursts, even though many other players show the same behaviour.

He further highlighted Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic's instances of smashing rackets, suggesting it is a common behaviour. In 2022, Kyrgios was fined $14,000 for disrespectful behavior, including smashing two rackets after his US Open quarter-final loss to Karen Khachanov. The incident was heavily covered by the media, after which Kyrgios received huge backlash.

In a recent interview with 'UNSCRIPTED by Josh Mansour,' the Australian tennis player took a swipe at the media for singling him out and making it look much worse than it actually is.

"I just think the whole media in today's day and age is just it's it's a disgrace," Nick Kyrgios said. "It's not even who's right anymore. It's just who's first. They'll just say anything. And some of the things I've seen like written like about me have just been just absurd."

"For instance, the whole like smashing rackets thing and bro, everyone smashes rackets. Like Serena Williams smashes rackets. Novak Jokovic. It's very normal for a tennis player to smash rackets. I just feel like mine has been for some reason flipped on its head. It's like this guy's a disgrace to the game because he smashes racket. I'm like, 'Bro, everyone smashes rackets.' Like every single person to smash the racket." (48:08 onwards)

Williams was known for smashing rackets. The former World No.1 smashed a racket at the 2018 US Open final against Naomi Osaka after receiving a penalty for illegal coaching. Later, the same racket was sold for $20,910. Djokovic's most famous racket-smashing moments took place at the 2023 Wimbledon final and the 2025 Geneva Open quarterfinal.

Nick Kyrgios shows confidence ahead of 'Battle of the Sexes' against Aryna Sabalenka

Nick Kyrgios opened up about his upcoming faceoff with World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, asserting his confidence in defeating her. The much-anticipated 'Battle of the Sexes' between the Australian and Belarusian player is the second edition following Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs' clash in 1973, where the former dominated.

"Do you really think I have to try 100 percent? Women can’t return our serves… I think I’ll be fine, maybe 6-2 to me." (via olympics.com)

"Sabalenka is awesome, she's such a character," the Australian added. "I think she's the type of player who genuinely believes she's going to win."

The match will be held in Hong Kong, China, in January next year.

