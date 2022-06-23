"It's OnsRena" - Serena Williams makes doubles team name with Ons Jabeur official

Serena Williams and Ons Jabeur's doubles team pairing for Eastbourne was unexpected. But with Williams' fans longing to see the 23-time Grand Slam champion on the court after a near one-year break due to injury, the partnership was a welcome surprise. Williams and Jabeur won their first two matches and are now through to the semifinals of the Rothesay International.

Besides the excitement surrounding Williams' return to action, social media was abuzz as to what the pairing's name would be.

Prior to their opening match, the WTA's Twitter account asked fans whether 'SerenOns' or 'Jabeurena' would be good. But Williams herself settled the debate: the Williams-Jabeur pair would be called 'OnsRena,' a portmanteau of their first names.

"Hey, it's OnsRena," said Serena Williams, in a video posted by the WTA.

"Love the name. Thank you everybody for your support. Really appreciate it and we're enjoying. We're having so much fun," Ons Jabeur replied.

Williams and Jabeur were all smiles in the video. The seven-time Wimbledon champion even danced while Jabeur was speaking.

After a tough first-round match against Marie Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Tormo where the 'OnsRena' pairing had to fight back from a set and match point down to prevail 2-6, 6-3, 13-11, it was a more comfortable victory this time around in the quarterfinals against Shuko Aoyama and Chan Hao-ching.

Williams and Jabeur hacked out a 6-2, 6-4 win in just 65 minutes to set up a semifinal clash against Aleksandra Krunic and Magda Linette.

Serena Williams on Ons Jabeur: "A great teammate"

Serena Williams and Ons Jabeur during their first round match in Eastbourne

Finding their range as a pair, 'OnsRena' breezed through the first set of their quarterfinals match without facing break points. Aoyama and Chan, however, posted a threat in the second, posting nine break points. Williams, however, erased four of those through aces.

The Tennis Channel on Twitter posted a pair of those aces as Williams saved two break points, saying, "How does the (goat emoji for Greatest of All Time) save two break points? With back-to-back aces of course!"

Tennis Channel @TennisChannel save two break points? With back-to-back aces of course!



@serenawilliams | #RothesayInternational How does thesave two break points? With back-to-back aces of course! How does the 🐐 save two break points? With back-to-back aces of course!@serenawilliams | #RothesayInternational https://t.co/aOqjWQQZjU

Williams replied, giving credit as well to Jabeur, "And a great teammate! @Ons_Jabeur."

The seven-time Wimbledon champion was active on social media post-match as she also replied to a tweet by the WTA of the highlights of their match.

"How about some ONSRENA highlights?! @Ons_Jabeur & @serenawilliams cooking up a feast in Eastbourne," posted the WTA.

wta @WTA



@Ons_Jabeur & ‍ ‍ How about some ONSRENA highlights?! @serenawilliams cooking up a feast in Eastbourne How about some ONSRENA highlights?! 🎥@Ons_Jabeur & @serenawilliams cooking up a feast in Eastbourne 👩‍🍳👩‍🍳

"#Onsrena will see you at the semi-finals!" said Williams in response.

