"You inspired countless millions and millions of people - including me - and we will never forget" - Serena Williams on Roger Federer 

Serena Williams took to social media to pay tribute to Roger Federer after the Swiss maestro announced his impending retirement from professional tennis.

Williams stated that she has always "looked up to" and "admired" Federer.

"I wanted to find the perfect way to say this, as you so eloquently put this game to rest - perfectly done, just like your career. I have always looked up to you and admired you," she wrote.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion pointed out the similar trajectories their careers had followed and welcomed Federer to the retirement club.

"Our paths were always so similar, so much the same. You inspired countless millions and millions of people - including me - and we will never forget. I applaud you and look forward to all that you do in the future. Welcome to the retirement club. And thank you for being you Roger Federer," she added.

"I wish this day would have never come" - Rafael Nadal on Roger Federer's retirement

Roger Federer attends a press conference at Wimbledon 2021

22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal also took to social media to express his sadness at the news of his great friend and rival's retirement from the sport.

"Dear Roger, my friend and rival. I wish this day would have never come… it’s a sad day for me personally and for sports people around the world. I said it to you when we spoke and now it’s here," wrote Nadal.

Nadal, however, looked forward to the future, noting that the two still had "lots of things to do together."

"It’s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court. We will have many more moments to share together in the future, there are still lots of things to do together, we know that," he wrote.

"For now, I truly wish you all the happiness with your wife, Mirka, your kids, your family and enjoy what’s ahead of you. I’ll see you in London at the laver cup," he added.

Federer and Nadal will join hands as part of Team Europe at the Laver Cup from September 23-25.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala