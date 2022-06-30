"When you have an opportunity to open the door for people that look like you, I think you should take it and he did that" - Serena Williams on fashion designer Virgil Abloh 

Serena Williams paid tribute to American fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who she collaborated with during the 2018 season.

Williams, who wore the designer's creations during the 2018 French Open and the 2018 US Open, stated that it was inspiring to see what Virgil Abloh was able to do and the doors that he was able to open.

The 40-year-old, who recently returned to action ahead of Wimbledon after a year's hiatus, praised Abloh for providing opportunities for people of color.

"It's so inspiring to see what he was able to do and the doors he was able to open. Responsibility is a hard word but I would say that it is a responsibility because there are so many different ways in which you could pioneer things, and when you have an opportunity to open the door for people that look like you, I think you should walk through it, I think you should take it and he did that," Serena Williams captioned a post on Instagram.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion lauded the founder of the luxury fashion label OFF-WHITE for being inclusive and encouraging diversity in his group. She also highlighted the designer's determination to include people of colour in the decision-making process.

"The people that he has around him, having diversity in his group and making sure that people of colour are in the C-suite so to speak, and are part of making the biggest decisions - and that is something that I have been thinking a lot about, like it's so important to have that," She wrote.

Virgil Abloh died of cancer in November 2021 at the age of 41.

Serena's search for a 24th Grand Slam title continues after loss at Wimbledon

Harmony Tan beat Serena in the first round at Wimbledon 2022

Serena Williams' much-awaited return to the tour was cut short after she lost her first round match at Wimbledon to Harmony Tan.

The seven-time Wimbledon champion had withdrawn from her first round match at SW19 last year following a hamstring injury and had been on the sidelines for almost a year.

The American had earlier partnered Ons Jabeur in the doubles event at Eastbourne, where the duo made it to the quarterfinals stage before the Tunisian's injury forced the pair to withdraw from the event.

Serena is in search of an elusive 24th Grand Slam title which will help her draw level with Margaret Court's record tally. Despite reaching four Grand Slam finals since winning the Australian Open in 2017, the tennis legend has been unable to win the title.

She beat sister Venus Williams to win her seventh title in Melbourne in 2017 which enabled her to surpass Steffi Graf's record of 22 Grand Slam titles, which was a record for the Open era.

