Serena Williams pledges £10 million to one of the bids vying to buy Chelsea FC

Serena Williams and Lewis Hamilton have reportedly pledged a combined £20 million into Sir Martin Broughton's bid to buy Premier League outfit Chelsea Football Club.

Williams and Hamilton have each promised a sum of £10 million to Broughton's consortium should his bid go ahead as the preferred buyer of the west London club.

The information regarding Williams and Hamilton's promised investments towards Chelsea FC was revealed in a report released by Sky News.

Raine Group, the American bank handling the takeover of Chelsea, is yet to present the preferred bidder to the UK government. Three parties are left in the race to buy the Blues - Todd Boehly's consortium, Stephen Pagliuca's consortium, and Sir Martin Broughton's consortium.

It would be interesting to see if Serena Williams and Lewis Hamilton become regulars at Stamford Bridge should Sir Martin Broughton's bid win the race. Hamilton, in particular, will make for an interesting figure in the stands given he is a supporter of Arsenal, who are traditionally fierce rivals of Chelsea.

Who else will be part of the Martin Broughton-Serena Williams-Lewis Hamilton consortium?

Sir Martin Broughton is one of the frontrunners to buy Chelsea Football Club

Sir Martin Broughton is the former chairman of Liverpool Football Club and British Airways. In his bid for Chelsea Football Club, he is being advised by Michael Klein, one of the world's most successful investment bankers, who also advised Broughton when he became chairman of Liverpool Football Club.

Additionally, Serena Williams, Lewis Hamilton, and Broughton will be ably supported in their bid by global talent management agency Creative Artists Agency and sports advisory and financing partnership firm Evolution Media Capital.

Broughton, a Chelsea fan, is also supported in his venture by Lord Sebastian Coe, an avid supporter of the Blues himself.

In a recently-released statement, Broughton laid bare the basic elements of his bid and highlighted the importance of multiple shareholders co-owning a football club.

"A consortium approach of investors who share the same ambition, commitment, and fan-centric vision," Broughton said. "The plan will guarantee that the club is never beholden to a single individual or sovereign wealth fund, ensuring that the club never faces a crisis like this again."

The British businessman also promised Chelsea Football Club a monetary investment to maintain their status quo at the top of European football.

"Investing in the club to keep it at the top of European football," he said. "An immediate commitment to invest in players, new team facilities, and new commercial opportunities."

He also mentioned that he would be assembling a consortium that would ensure the long-term success and stability of the Premier League giants. However, there was no mention of Serena Williams or Lewis Hamilton at the time.

“I am assembling a team that will ensure the future success and financial stability of a club I’ve supported for over 60 years," he further said. "We will secure a prompt purchase and smooth transition, with funds readily available for the immediate takeover of the club and immediate investment in the team, facilities, and commercial opportunities."

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee