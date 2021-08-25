Serena Williams pulls out of 2021 US Open, reveals she is suffering from a torn hamstring

Six-time champion Serena Williams has pulled out of the 2021 US Open. Williams took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce her decision, revealing that she needs more time to recover from a torn hamstring.

Williams' announcement comes just a day before the US Open is scheduled to take place. Interestingly, this is the first time the American has revealed the extent of her injury.

Serena Williams and her coach Patrick Mouratoglou had previously spoken about the hamstring injury but did not mention that the 23-time Major champion had suffered a tear.

Williams, who will turn 40 in a month's time, revealed she took the decision to withdraw from the US Open based on medical advice from her team of experts.

"After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," Serena Williams wrote.

Williams also expressed her disappointment at missing out on her home Slam.

"New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favorite places to play - I'll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering everyone on from afar," the American added. "Thank you for your continued support and love. I'll see you soon."

Williams is the latest high-profile player to pull out of the final Slam of the year. She joins defending men's champion Dominic Thiem, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in skipping the hardcourt Major.

Serena Williams injured her hamstring during Wimbledon

Serena Williams winces in pain during her first-round match at Wimbledon

Serena Williams entered her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich at Wimbledon with a heavily-strapped right leg. The American went on to slip during the fifth game of the first set.

Williams went off court to receive treatment, after which she returned and played a few more points before collapsing again in the seventh game. The pain was too much for the seven-time Wimbledon champion to bear, and she was forced to withdraw from the match.

We're heartbroken for you, Serena.



Our seven-time singles champion is forced to retire from The Championships 2021 through injury#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/vpcW1UN78s — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 29, 2021

The American legend was in tears as she realized that she was in no position to continue playing. She received a standing ovation from the spectators as she walked off the court.

Williams has not been seen in action since. Given the extent of her injury, it is not surprising that the 39-year-old has opted to skip the US Open. Torn hamstrings often require several months to fully heal.

Williams' withdrawal from the US Open means her wait for an elusive 24th Grand Slam title will continue into next year.

Edited by Arvind Sriram