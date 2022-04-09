Serena Williams showcases dancing skills, Emma Raducanu practices on clay, Rafael Nadal visits foundation in social media updates

Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and Rafael Nadal thrilled fans in separate social media posts as they gave updates on what they have been up to at the moment.

Williams, on a break since incurring a right leg injury at Wimbledon last year, seemed to be enjoying her time out from the sport as she posted clips of herself dancing on her Tiktok and Instagram accounts.

Displaying her upper body strength, Williams did a spin on the pole highlighted by her change of outfit in the middle of and after the dance in a fun Tiktok post which she also shared on her Instagram story.

In a separate post on Instagram, Serena, in a black dress with ruffled sleeves and skirt, was again having a great time dancing to the song "It's Givin" by rapper Latto.

Australian tennis player Daria Saville gave her thumbs up to Williams' other talent, posting a comment, "Okay Serena" with three fire emojis.

Meanwhile, Emma Raducanu, who last played in Miami, gave her fans something to be excited about as she posted a short clip of practicing on clay on her Instagram story.

A shushing emoji was included in her post.

A recent article in Italian sports newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport touched on the possibility of Riccardo Piatti coaching Raducanu. Piatti formerly coached Novak Djokovic and most recently, Jannik Sinner.

Raducanu also posted a photo of herself clad in an all-white shirt and shorts, smiling. Amanda Anisimova, who made it to the Charleston Open semifinals by defeating top seed Aryna Sabalenka, commented, "Cutie."

On the men's side, Rafael Nadal, nursing a rib stress fracture that forced him to go on a four to six week break, spent time with the kids at his Rafa Nadal Foundation in Palma de Mallorca as they celebrated sports week.

Nadal will be skipping Monte-Carlo and maybe Barcelona too as he rehabs his rib injury

Nadal was seen giving high fives and talking to kids as they did clay art and was all smiles as he joined them in playing on the court.

Meanwhile, Spanish teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz, showed his skills in another sport – golf – in an Instagram story. Interestingly, Nadal also plays golf, even joining the Balearic Golf Championship for Mid-Amateurs in Mallorca several times.

Another athlete who takes a liking to golf is Casper Ruud, who watched Tiger Woods' match in The Masters on television as posted on his Instagram story.

Ruud also gave an update to fans on his wisdom tooth surgery after skipping Houston.

Raducanu makes debut in Stuttgart

Emma Raducanu strikes a forehand in Miami.

Emma Raducanu will try to address her 2-5 start to the season as action shifts to the red dirt. She is set to play in Stuttgart slated April 16-24 in her tournament debut.

Another first-timer in the event is Canadian Bianca Andreescu, who is playing in Stuttgart as a wildcard and is back after a six-month absence from the tour. Also debuting in the tournament is Coco Gauff, who is also participating in the doubles event with Zhang Shuai as the first seed.

