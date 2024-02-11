Serena Williams reacts to Donatella Versace praising her among the 'iconic Versace women' to be featured on British Vogue special edition cover

Serena Williams recently reacted to renowned Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace praising her and the other 'iconic Versace women' to feature on the cover of the special edition of British Vogue.

In the last issue of British Vogue under the leadership of Edward Enninful, the outgoing editor-in-chief, a remarkable tribute was paid to 40 influential women with whom he has worked.

The cover brought together a constellation of actors, supermodels, singers, and Hollywood personalities, including the likes of Dua Lipa, Kate Moss, Selma Blair, Simone Ashley, Precious Lee, Christy Turlington, Maya Jama, and Serena Williams.

In light of the current issue of the British Vogue cover, Donatella Versace took to social media to share a series of pictures of some of the influential women who have graced the cover and adorned Versace designs in the past. Among these photos was the actual cover itself.

Donatella expressed her admiration for the "amazing" looks of Serena Williams, actress Simone Ashley, and model Precious Lee. The 68-year-old also extended her congratulations to Edward Enninful on his "stellar career" as editor-in-chief at British Vogue.

"I am so proud to see such iconic Versace women on this milestone cover @britishvogue! @serenawilliams @simoneashley @preciousleexoxo you all look amazing ✨ Congratulations, @edward_enninful, on a stellar career as editor-in-chief. You have so much to be proud of and so much to look forward to!! Love you xxxx," Versace captioned her Instagram post.

Reacting to the same, Williams champion took to social media and re-shared Versace's post, specifically the picture featuring herself alongside American actress, Selma Blair.

"😘 😘 ," Williams captioned her Instagram story.

Williams' Instagram story

Serena Williams has previously worn Versace dresses at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding in 2018, the Oscars after-party in 2022, and the Critics Choice Awards in the same year.

"Serena Williams has always pushed the boundaries" - Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield on the tennis legend's fashion sense

Serena Williams at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards

Serena Williams has long been renowned for her impeccable fashion sense, consistently pushing the boundaries of style both on and off the tennis court.

From her unforgettable cat-suit at the 2018 French Open to the daring combination of a denim short skirt and black knee-high gaiters at the 2004 US Open, an asymmetric cut jumpsuit she sported at the 2021 Australian Open, Williams has never shied away from making bold fashion statements. She even turned heads by donning a white trench coat during warm-ups at the 2008 Wimbledon Championships.

Talking to Harper's Bazaar Australia at the 2024 Australian Open, Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, discussed the significant fashion influence of the 23-time Grand Slam.

Broomfield expressed that Williams "broke the glass ceiling" with her iconic style, and she also spoke about how Williams has left an indelible mark on the world of women's tennis fashion.

"Serena Williams has had an enormous impact on women’s tennis fashion in my opinion, as she broke the glass ceiling with her iconic looks. Whether it be the beads in her hair, her cat suits or her incorporation of street style with denim and leather. She has always pushed the boundaries and I think that she has set the tone for the tennis dress core," Broomfield said.

