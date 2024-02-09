Watch: Serena Williams and Dua Lipa have a back-and-forth on fashion and identity during British Vogue cover shoot

Serena Williams recently joined the likes of Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Oprah Winfrey, Victoria Beckham and many more female icons on the March 2024 cover issue of British Vogue.

The photoshoot for the cover was quite legendary, as all of the featured women have been on British Vogue's cover at some point in the past. Moreover, the British magazine's crew also shot a short film to catalog various interactions between the indomitable women.

Famous R&B singer Dua Lipa also came in the frame of the above film, looking stunning in a black see-through sequin dress. The Brit asked a fashion-related question to Serena Williams: "Why is fashion so important to our identity?"

In her reply, the American claimed that people always want to align their wardrobe with their personality, as they want to be seen for who they are.

"Obviously, you want people to connect on the inside, and you know, first impressions are really like your style," Serena Williams remarked (13:34).

The 28-year-old singer then made a candid admission about her fashion choices over the years.

"I found my personal style, I guess, through trial and error, figuring out what works and what doesn't," Dua Lipa said (14:17). "It's really nice to see my fashion changing as the years go by."

Late rockstar David Bowie's wife and famous model Iman also gave her two cents on the relationship between fashion and identity.

"Fashion and identity, I think they are intertwined. Because we learn how [to] play dress up as little girls, and little boys, for that matter," Iman said (13:49). "So, it becomes a part of our identity."

Watch the discourse between Serena Williams and Dua Lipa from 13:28 in the below video:

Serena Williams was felicitated as 'Fashion Icon' at last year's CDFA Awards in New York

2023 CFDA Fashion Awards - Winner's Walk

Serena Williams' credentials are indisputable in not only tennis, but fashion as well. The 23-time Major winner was the first female player to push the boundaries of tennis outfits, thanks to some brave choices like her 2018 French Open catsuit and her 2004 US Open jeans skirt.

In that regard, it was hardly surprising when the American became the only athlete in the CDFA Awards' history to be honored as a 'Fashion Icon' last November. To mark the occasion, she walked the red carpet of the New York-based event in a custom-made glamorous black dress in socialite Kim Kardashian's company.

Serena Williams is considered by many to be the greatest female tennis player of all time. The American competed on the WTA Tour for more than two decades. She hung up her racquet at the 2022 US Open following a three-set defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round.

