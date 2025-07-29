  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Serena Williams
  Serena Williams reacts in frustration to Simone Biles' sizzling British Virgin Islands vacation after days of constant banter

Serena Williams reacts in frustration to Simone Biles' sizzling British Virgin Islands vacation after days of constant banter

By Sudipto Pati
Published Jul 29, 2025 14:15 GMT
Serena Williams (left), Simone Biles (right), Sources: Getty
Serena Williams (left), Simone Biles (right), Sources: Getty

Serena Williams recently reacted to pictures of Simone Biles from the celebrated gymnast's vacation in the British Virgin Islands. Williams' reaction was brief, but it was indicative of her frustration following days of relentless banter between the sporting legends.

On Monday, July 28, Biles took to her Instagram and shared a post consisting of four pictures and one video. While the video featured the captivating beauty of Virgin Gorda, one of the four main islands of the British Virgin Islands, all of the pictures were of the 11-time Olympic medalist and 30-time World Championship medal-winning gymnast. Through the pictures, the 28-year-old showed off the variety of bikinis she sported on the vacation.

Simone Biles captioned the post:

"God forbid a girl uses her passport"
Around an hour after Biles shared the post, former WTA No. 1 and 23-time singles Major champion Serena Williams delivered her frustrated reaction in the comments, writing:

"Ughhh"
Williams&#039; comment on Biles&#039; pictures on Instagram from the latter&#039;s British Virgin Islands vacation (Source: Instagram/simonebiles)
Williams' comment on Biles' pictures on Instagram from the latter's British Virgin Islands vacation (Source: Instagram/simonebiles)

The recent banter between Biles and Williams began earlier this year when the tennis legend was on vacation in Corsica. The former WTA No. 1 shared a video from her Corsica vacay and tagged Biles with the caption:

"Jealous?"

Biles, who was on vacation herself at the time in Belize, fueled the banter by answering in the affirmative and asking Williams to "wait" for her rebuttal. The 23-time singles Grand Slam winner acknowledged Biles' reply. The banter continued further during the gymnast's San Pedro vacation, with Biles this time teasing Williams by asking:

"@serenawilliams puttiny my phone on DND again! are you jealousss?"

Simone Biles picked Serena Williams as her ideal doubles partner at US Open 2024

Serena Williams at Super Bowl LIX (Source: Getty)
Serena Williams at Super Bowl LIX (Source: Getty)

On multiple occasions in the past, Simone Biles has spoken up about how Serena Williams serves as a source of inspiration for her. At last year's US Open, Biles attended multiple matches at New York's USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Here, she was asked who she would pick as her partner if she happened to play doubles tennis. Biles, without hesitation, picked Williams.

"Oh well, definitely Serena Williams. I mean, she's the GOAT in tennis, so that would be my partner if I had to choose," Biles said.

Williams is an avid admirer of the gymnast. Late last year, the two publicly appeared together at an event backed by Audemars Piguet, Vanity Fair and Female Quotient. In the aftermath of their meeting, Williams took to Instagram and named Biles the "GOAT".

Sudipto Pati

Sudipto Pati

Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.

Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!

Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling.

