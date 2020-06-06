Serena Williams reacts to husband stepping down from Reddit board

Serena Williams gave a heartfelt response on social media to husband Alexis Ohanian giving up his Reddit Board seat.

Serena said she is proud of her husband for taking a stand on equality and diversity in such tough times.

Serena WIlliams was among the first athletes to strongly condemn the murder of African-American George Lloyd. Arguably the greatest female African-American athlete of all time, Serena shared a poignant video of an African-American girl child fighting for her rights, as part of her long-running campaign against racism.

Serena beautifully captioned the video - "I can’t and still can’t find the words to say or express how sad I feel.... but she found them for me. She found them for so many of us".

And now, her husband has joined in the fight too, making a dramatic executive decision at his company that left the entire world surprised.

Serena WIlliams' husband Alexis Ohanian steps down from Reddit board

Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of news aggregator Reddit and husband of Serena Williams, announced today that he is stepping down from the Board of Reddit. In a series of tweets, he said he was doing it "as a father who needs to be able to answer his black daughter when she asks: 'What did you do?"

The gesture by Ohanian follows days of nationwide protests against police brutality and racial inequality. Requesting the Board to replace his seat with an African-American candidate, Ohanian also pledged $1 million to Know Your Rights Camp, a non-profit started by former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

In addition, Ohanian promised to use the proceeds of future profits from his Reddit shares to serve the black community.

I co-founded @reddit 15 years ago to help people find community and a sense of belonging.⁰



It is long overdue to do the right thing. I’m doing this for me, for my family, and for my country. — Alexis Ohanian Sr. 🚀 (@alexisohanian) June 5, 2020

'So proud of Alexis' - Serena

Hours after her husband resigned from the Board of Reddit, Serena Williams took to Twitter, saying that their daughter Olympia would be proud of her dad.

“Having diverse views on any boards is important. So proud of you Alexis, I know Olympia will be too.”

Having diverse views on any boards is important. So proud of you Alexis. I know Olympia will be too https://t.co/kVUaJZoe7v — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 5, 2020

Back in July 2019, fellow American and global tennis icon Billie Jean King had advised Serena to focus on tennis and avoid fighting for equality like how celebrities do. Serena shot back at King saying that she would continue to fight for equality and raise her voice till her last breath.

A year later, it appears that Serena Williams has kept her word. She has not only been using her fame and celebrity status to further the interests of the marginalized, but she has also been helping and supporting her husband in his efforts to correct the imbalance.