Serena Williams reacts to "sis" Kelly Rowland's look during promotion of her legal thriller Mea Culpa

Serena Williams has reacted to Kelly Rowland's look in a Netflix promotion of the latter's recently-released film Mea Culpa.

Released on 23 February, Mea Culpa is an American legal thriller. Kelly Rowland plays the role of Mea Harper, a lawyer in a troubled marriage. Trouble starts to brew in Mea's professional life as well when client Zyair Malloy, played by Trevante Rhodes, attempts to seduce her.

Mea leverages psychological tricks for gaining a better understanding of her client, who is being prosecuted by her husband's brother.

The hype surrounding Mea Culpa began in February 2023, when reports suggested that Rowland would be producing and acting in the film. Filming commenced in early March last year and was wrapped up by the end of the month. New York City's Paris Theater hosted the film's premiere on February 15.

Recently, Netflix took to social media to promote the film. The 43-year-old dressed up based on her look in Mea Culpa, and was joined by Rhodes, who brought Malloy's look to life. The post also featured the caption:

"Don't mind me just changing my phone's wallpaper. MEA CULPA is now streaming"

Serena Williams, who is a close friend of Rowland, reacted to her look in the promotional post by sharing it on her story with the caption:

"Ok sis @kellyrowland"

Serena Williams' reaction to Kelly Rowland's look during a promotional photoshoot for Mea Culpa

Serena Williams became fast friends with Kelly Rowland after meeting at a concert

Kelly Rowland (L) and Serena Williams (R) at Usher's Private Grammy Party hosted by Entertainment Weekly in 2005

In February 2017, Rowland explained that she and Williams had become friends after meeting at a concert several years ago. She also revisited watching the 23-time singles Grand Slam winner in action after Williams had invited her to a match.

"It was all of her energy and how great she was - and is," Rowland said of the impression Williams made on her during an Essence Live TV interview (via tennis.com).

Since then, Rowland and Williams have kept in touch and also spent time with each other. For instance, in 2011, Rowland, along with her best friend Lala Vasquez, took Williams out for lunch at Beverly Hills' Cuvee Restaurant. At the time, the tennis star was recovering from an operation that removed a blood clot from her lungs.

More recently, in April 2023, Rowland and Williams cooked up a delectable brunch. While the singer and actor took charge of the bacon and pancakes, the former WTA World No. 1 made cinammon rolls.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas