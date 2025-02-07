Serena Williams receives special shoutout from LeBron James' son Bronny & other Lakers stars on National Girls and Women in Sports Day

The NBA team, the Los Angeles Lakers, celebrated National Girls & Women in Sports Day in a special way. The basketball stars all came together to share their admiration for the WTA legend Serena Williams by unanimously naming her their favorite female athlete.

Serena Williams has long been connected to Lakers star LeBron James. Whether it be raising a toast to each other or indulging in cheeky banter, the renowned athletes never cease to amaze their fans with their interactions. However, not just James but many other team players also admire the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

NBA team Lakers' official Instagram page recently shared a video, honoring WTA legend Serena Williams at the National Girls and Women in Sports Day. In the short clip, multiple Lakers stars were asked about their favorite female athletes, and a majority of them named Serena Williams.

"To the women and girls inspiring the next generation of athletes 🫶 Happy National Girls & Women in Sports Day," the post caption said.

The list featured Jarred Vanderbilt, followed by Bronny James and Christian Wood, who proudly referred to Serena as the "GOAT." Agreeing with them, Vanderbilt also raised his hands in recognition of Serena as the Greatest of All Time.

February 5, 2025, marks the 39th National Girls & Women in Sports Day! This day encourages girls and women to play, stay active, and build confidence, strength, and leadership through sports. Serena Williams' legacy remains unmatched in the world of sports and therefore makes it impossible not to honor her on this special day.

Serena Williams' ex-coach shares his opinion on Luca Doncic's shift to Lakers

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci emerged as one of the earliest names to comment on Luca Doncic's abrupt entry into the LA Lakers. The sudden move has shocked the whole sporting community and has invited criticism from fans as well as other renowned personalities worldwide.

Macci strictly disapproved of the Dallas Mavericks' recent decision to move Luca Doncic to the Lakers. Although the former received players like Anthony Davis, the tennis coach didn't appear to be in support of the recent trade.

“TRADE..... The action of selling goods or services or a Global Iconic Superstar Generational talent in his prime. EPIC MISTAKE...The action of selling goods or services or a Global Iconic superstar Generational talent in his prime. Luka Doncic,” he wrote on social media platform X.

The social media platforms have currently turned into a hub of debate regarding the latest trade. There have been a large number of positive as well as negative comments from athletes, coaches and fans across the world, exhibiting the global impact of this trade. As several members of the tennis community joined the fans and shared their opinions on this move, it is clear that the two sports are more interlinked than one would imagine.

