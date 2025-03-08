Serena Williams receives sweet message from former Ballon d'Or winning FC Barcelona star on International Women's Day

Spanish football star Alexia Putellas sent out a sweet message to Serena Williams as she claimed the tennis star to be one of the biggest inspirations in her life on the occasion of International Women's Day. The 23-time Grand Slam champion has been a shining example of strength and has been a source of inspiration for many talents across the globe.

The FC Barcelona star won back-to-back Ballon d'Ors in 2021 and 2022 and has also led the Spanish national team to many accolades worldwide. On the account of International Women's Day 2025, Putellas joined other soccer stars in talking about inspiring women athletes,

A video was posted by the official Instagram account of the UEFA Women's Champions League, where Putellas was joined by Catarina Macario, Salma Paralleulo and Ellie Carpenter, amongst others. She expressed her delight in being able to exist at the same time as Williams and admitted to finding immense inspiration from the tennis star.

"Serena Williams, I have been lucky enough to live in the same era as her and watch her play . She is pure inspiration, " said Putellas (translated from Spanish).

After the birth of her first child, Olympia, Serena famously made a stellar comeback into the tennis world at the 2018 Indian Wells. The American legend retired (not formally) from professional tennis after the 2022 US Open.

Serena Williams continues to support women through her various investments towards the upliftment of women's sports.

Serena Williams' initiative towards the upliftment of women's sports

Serena Williams has been a great source of support for women's sports- Source: Getty

Serena Williams, along with her husband Alexis Ohanian, have been advocates of the upliftment of women in sports and have invested in many ventures in support of their cause. The couple owns the NWSL (National Women's Soccer League) team Angel City FC, which became the most valuable women's sports franchise after rising to $300 million in valuation since they bought it.

Williams also recently became part owner of Toronto Tempo, the first WNBA team from Toronto and joined forces with Larry Tanenbaum of the Kilmer Sports Ventures. In a statement, she said (via Tennis.com):

“This moment is not just about basketball; it is about showcasing the true value and potential of female athletes—I have always said that women's sports are an incredible investment opportunity. I am excited to partner with Larry and all of Canada in creating this new WNBA franchise and legacy."

The team will make their debut in the 2026 WNBA season.

