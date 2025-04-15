Serena Williams reenters tennis scene in a unique way with Netflix, breaks the internet

Tennis icon Serena Williams is stepping into the shoes of an executive producer for the upcoming Netflix adaptation of 'Carrie Soto is Back,' a drama series based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestselling novel. Williams will be helping to bring to life the tale of a fictional tennis legend whose grit and ambition mirror much of her own.

Adapted from Reid’s 2022 bestseller, 'Carrie Soto is Back' follows the fictional story of tennis legend Carrie Soto. After retiring as the greatest player of all time, her record of 20 Grand Slam titles comes under threat from a rising star, Nicki Chan.

At 37, Carrie decides to come out of retirement for one final season, training under her father to defend her legacy. Though Carrie Soto isn’t directly based on Williams, Reid has credited the Williams sisters—particularly Serena—as an undeniable influence on the novel.

In an interview during the book’s release, Reid acknowledged the profound impact of the Williams family on her inspiration for the character.

"My incredible respect for the Williams sisters is part of what makes me interested in tennis," Reid told TODAY in 2022. "I wouldn’t write a book about tennis without the influence of just the absolute glory that has been their journey, but also specifically Serena’s quest to get as many Grand Slam titles as she has managed to do."

The news of Williams' next venture raked up 441,000+ impressions on X (formerly Twitter).

While the upcoming series may not be a biopic, it is expected to reflect elements of Serena’s journey in spirit. This isn’t Williams’ first foray into production either. She previously served as an executive producer on the 2021 biographical film 'King Richard,' which chronicled her and sister Venus’ rise to tennis stardom, and on the 2024 docuseries 'In the Arena,' which gave fans a closer look at her journey through the sport.

Serena Williams' docuseries 'In the Arena' earns three Emmy nominations

In Picture: Serena Williams' (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams shared a carousel of photos on Instagram to celebrate her ESPN+ docuseries 'In the Arena: Serena Williams' earning three Sports Emmy nominations. The series was recognized for Outstanding Graphic Design—Specialty, Outstanding Post-Produced Audio/Sound, and Outstanding Documentary Series.

"3 Sports Emmy Nominations for In The Arena!!! @ninetwosix," Serena Williams wrote.

The eight-episode series, which aired from July to September 2024, highlights Williams’ iconic career and includes appearances from her sister, Venus Williams.

