Serena Williams reveals $1.5 billion spot where she & husband Alexis Ohanian will be enjoying their Sunday date night

Serena Williams invited her husband, Alexis Ohanian, over for her Sunday night plans. These included witnessing the FA Cup Finals between Chelsea FC and Manchester United at the coveted Wembley Stadium, which is worth $1.5 billion (as per Lionweld Kennedy). Ohanian recently made headlines after investing a staggering $25,400,000 in the club to provide a greater impetus to women's soccer.

The couple has been known for their initiatives in uplifting women's sports, and this venture will take it to a global level. Before this, the Reddit co-founder had also invested in the NWSL team, Angel City FC, which rose from $1 million to $300 million in value since his acquisition, before being sold off to the CEOs of Walt Disney Company in 2024.

Williams lauded Ohanian's new venture and took to X to announce their plans for Sunday date night, where table toppers Chelsea will take on Manchester United in a heated clash.

"For plans for Sunday? I do! @alexisohanian you joining me? lol," she posted.

Alexis Ohanian even made hopeful claims on the future of the club and said that it has the potential to become even bigger and more impactful on a global scale in the coming days.

"Chelsea FC Women is the next global women's sports brand" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian

Alexis Ohanian pictured at Sportico's Invest in Sports New York | Image Source: Getty

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, took pride in his multi-million dollar investment in Chelsea FC Women and said that his experience during his time at Angel City FC has helped him gain confidence in taking this important step.

"As Founding Control Owner of Angel City FC, I’ve seen the opportunity to create and grow a worldwide brand within women’s football, and I’m confident Chelsea FC Women is the next global women’s sports brand. I’m so thrilled to build with Aki and the team as we grow the club’s footprint and impact," he said.

The Reddit co-founder took to X on May 15, 2025, to share the news of his investment, indicating his continuous support towards the growth of women's sports.

"I’ve bet big on women’s sports before—and I’m doing it again. I'm proud to announce that I'm joining @ChelseaFCW as an investor and board member. I'm honored for the chance to help this iconic club become America's favorite @BarclaysWSL team and much, much more," he wrote.

Ohanian is also famed for introducing the largest prize purse in women's track and field with his passion project, Athlos.

