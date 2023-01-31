Serena Williams reveals she's started watching 'You People', sends a shout-out to actresses Nia Long and Lauren London.

Tennis icon Serena Williams revealed that she started watching the film "You People" starring the likes of Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill, among others.

The 41-year-old announced her retirement from tennis last season and has since been very active in her entrepreneurial ventures and on social media. She shared the screenshot of a scene from the recently-released movie "You People" on her Instagram stories, also sending a shout-out to actresses Lauren London and Nia Long, who star in the movie.

"Just about to start"- Serena Williams captioned her Instagram story.

"You People" was released on Netflix just a few days back and has some high-profile actors in the cast, including Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, Elliott Gould and Julia-Louis Dreyfuss.

Serena Williams herself had a short cameo in the movie "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," which was released a few months back on Netlfix following a theatrical release.

Serena Williams' design team reinvents the classic Nike Air Max 90 Futura

Serena Williams' Design Crew (SWDC) at Nike recently redesigned the classic Nike Air Max 90 Futura to add to their sneaker collection. The new version of the shoe is covered in different shades of light tan and is developed using suede and leather.

“When I step on the court, I definitely want to stand out. I’m Serena and I like to be different. I just like taking a chance when it comes to design,” Williams remarked about her crew.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion also heaped praise on her design team, claiming that each of them came from different backgrounds.

“The world isn’t one color. We come from different backgrounds and think differently. When you bring all that diversity together, can you imagine the amazing things that you are able to make?” Williams said.

The 41-year-old had the last season of her illustrious tennis career in 2022 during which, she played only seven matches. WIlliams' first singles match came at Wimbledon, where she lost to Harmony Tan.

The American's first win of the season came over Nuria Parrizas Diaz at the National Bank Open in Toronto. However, she lost to Belinda Bencic in the next round.

Williams then suffered an opening-round defeat to Emma Raducanu at the CIncinnati Open before competing in the US Open as a wildcard. She won her opening-round match against Danka Kovinic and beat then World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit to book her place in the third round. Here, she lost to eventual quarterfinalist Ajla Tomljanovic.

