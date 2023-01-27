Serena Williams Design Crew adds to sneaker collection, reinvents the classic Nike Air Max 90 Futura

American tennis legend Serena Williams has been with Nike since 2004. Since then, her Design Crew has created new and improved designs with Nike. She recently put an exclusive twist on the classic Nike Air Max 90 Futura.

Serena is known for her fashion prowess on and off the tennis court. In April 2004 she signed a $40 million deal with the American brand and has been with them ever since.

In redesigning the classic, The Serena Williams Design Crew has borrowed the expertise of ten up-and-coming designers who have also helped design Air More Uptempo and Air Force 1.

The Nike Air Max 90 Futura is covered in different shades of light tan and is made using suede and leather. The SWDC × Nike Air Max 90 Futura has a distinguished thread work. The design remains honorable to the original design but have put their own touch to it.

Serena's bold fashion choices on the tennis courts have garnered the attention of people around the world.

“When I step on the court, I definitely want to stand out. I’m Serena and I like to be different. I just like taking a chance when it comes to design,” said Williams.

Williams has been making ripples in the fashion world since her early playing days. Her exquisite fashion taste has kept the fashion world on its toes.

Serena wore denim skirts and knee-high boots very early in her career. The 2018 French Open catsuit was one for the books. The courageous choice of not wearing a typical tennis shirt and skirt was looked down upon. The French Tennis Federation subsequently banned the outfit but it has already made headlines.

The former World No. 1 has a diverse team of ten designers working on the reinvented Nike Air Max 90 Futura shoes. She is extremely proud of her team.

“The world isn’t one color. We come from different backgrounds and think differently. When you bring all that diversity together, can you imagine the amazing things that you are able to make?,” Serena Williams about her team.

The release date for the Serena Williams Design Crew × Nike Air Max 90 Futura has not been revealed yet.

Serena Williams joins Roger Federer in designing shoes

Wimbledon Championships 2012 Winners Ball

Serena Williams has joined her tennis compatriot in designing shoes. The SWDC has reinvented the Nike Air Max 90 Futura and Federer has created The Roger Pro, a lifestyle sneaker with On.

The designers of On have crafted every element of the Roger Pro in Federer's style of play. The starting point for the design was a 3D scan of Federer's foot. The shoe has become a staple in high-end marathon shoes.

“Super excited to hit the market in bigger numbers with the Roger Pro. We have spent a long time perfecting it,” said Federer.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas

Poll : 0 votes