Serena Williams and Roger Federer probably have more fans than anybody in tennis: Taylor Fritz

World No. 10 Taylor Fritz is of the opinion that the retirement of Serena Williams and Roger Federer will affect a lot of fans as the two former World No. 1s probably have the most fans in the sport.

Williams announced her plans to retire before the US Open got underway, while Federer recently made public his decision to hang up his racket. The Swiss maestro will be playing his final professional tournament in the Laver Cup, which got underway in London on Friday.

When asked in a pre-tournament press conference about the two legends calling time on their playing careers, Fritz expressed how difficult it will be for fans to accept their transition.

"I mean, I think it is going to be tough on a lot of fans, because Serena and Roger probably have, you know, more fans than anybody in tennis. But, you know, there's so many more players," Taylor Fritz said.

That said, Fritz believes that the sport is a lot more exciting now as several people have a genuine shot at the many titles on offer on the tour.

"I think tennis is becoming so much more entertaining because you're seeing so many new people win. You know, I think it's really exciting that going into these big events there is 10 different people that could potentially win," Fritz added.

The 24-year-old stated that tennis will continue to be as thrilling as it was before Williams and Federer announced their retirement.

"You know, hopefully their fans stay in the sport, want to keep watching. I think it's tough to replace two people as iconic as them, but, you know, I still think there is a lot of exciting times ahead for tennis," Fritz said.

"I'm ready to take on the challenge" - Taylor Fritz in confident mood ahead of 2022 Laver Cup

Taylor Fritz speaking at a press conference at the 2022 Laver Cup.

Taylor Fritz is currently in London, representing Team World at the 2022 Laver Cup. The youngster, who will partner Jack Sock against Roger Federer and Rafal Nadal in a doubles match on the opening day, is in a confident mood.

"You know, I'm ready to play. Whoever we put me up against, I'm ready to take on the challenge. If it happens to be, I mean, whoever it is, you know, I'm ready to go," Fritz said.

His Team World teammates include Felix Auger Aliassime, Diego Schwartzman, Alex de Minaur, Frances Tiafoe and Sock. The squad will be captained by John McEnroe and vice-captained by his brother Patrick McEnroe.

Federer, Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray will be representing Team Europe alongside Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas, with Bjon Born the captain and Thomas Enqvist the vice-captain.

