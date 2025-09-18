Serena Williams shares concerning news hours after launching podcast with sister Venus Williams

Serena Williams wished for a suggestion after revealing that she had been stung by a bee shortly after launching the latest podcast in collaboration with her sister Venus Williams. Named 'Stockton Street,' the podcast will chronicle their journey from hardships to fame and premiered on September 17, 2025.

Williams uses her social media platforms to address social issues, discuss parenting, promote her ventures, and draw more attention to the sport. She also shares her daily struggles, recently posting a request for wasp sting remedy suggestions, just a day after she and Venus graced the US Open court for their podcast launch event.court for their podcast launch event.

"I just got stung by a wasp. Well actually about 4 hrs ago. How long does it hurt? It’s not swollen I just have pain… humm? Anyone?"

Serena Williams, a name synonymous with tennis, has forged a career like no other. She has not only amassed 23 Grand Slam titles and multiple Olympic medals but has also been a powerful advocate against racial disparity and gender discrimination, all while establishing herself as a fashion icon.

Keeping on- and off-court success aside, Williams has also proven time and again that she's more than a sports legend. The 43-year-old often spends time with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and daughters, Olympia and Adira, engaging in mundane activities or going on vacations.

Williams retired from tennis in 2022 but remains connected to the sporting world through investments and philanthropy. She works closely with Serena Ventures and has stakes in the Miami Dolphins and Angel City FC. Recently, the 23-time Grand Slam titlist acquired an ownership stake in the Toronto Tempo, the WNBA’s first Canadian franchise.

Serena Williams launched a new podcast 'Stockton Street' with her sister Venus Williams

The Williams sisters - Serena Williams and Venus Williams at the HISTORYTalks 2022 - Source: Getty

Serena and Venus Williams, one of the most iconic duos, undefeated on the court, have always been tight. They invested in the Miami Dolphins in 2009, becoming the first African-American women to acquire stakes in an NFL franchise.

The sister has been making rounds on the internet now for coming up with a joint podcast, 'Stockton Street,' an ode to the town of Compton where they spent most of their years. The podcast was produced in collaboration with Serena Williams' Nine Two Six Productions and X Originals.

During the launch event, the legendary players discussed how difficult it was for them to shut out negativity and rise to the pinnacle, hailing from Compton. Venus shared that the training they received made her feel confident enough not to be bothered by the noise. However, the younger sister felt that she always had to prove something.

Venus Williams was last seen in court action at the 2025 US Open, where she reached the quarterfinals of the women's doubles event.

