Serena Williams shares fun selfies from her surprise outing to watch Novak Djokovic in action at Miami Open

Former World No. 1 Serena Williams was in attendance during Novak Djokovic's fourth-round match in the Miami Open. The Serb defeated Lorenzo Mussetti in straight sets 6-2, 6-2.

Djokovic entered Miami after a second-round exit in Indian Wells. He started his campaign by cruising past Rinky Hijikata and Camilo Ugo Carabelli in the first two rounds and then brushed aside Mussetti in the third.

Eight-time Miami Open champion Serena Williams watched Djokovic's fourth-round match from courtside. The American also shared a few candid selfies from her recent outing on social media.

Here are the snaps shared by Serena Williams:

Serena Williams shares a glimpse into her night out in Miami - Source: Williams Instagram

Williams retired from professional tennis at the 2022 US Open. She is one of the most decorated names in tennis with 23 Grand Slam titles to her credit, alongside four Olympics Gold medals.

Here is another selfie shared by Williams at the Miami Open:

Serena Williams watches Djokovic in action at the Miami Open - Source: @Williams Instagram

Apart from Williams, former tennis player Juan Martin Del Potro was also in attendance at the Hard Rock Stadium. Djokovic acknowledged both of them in his post-match interview and thanked them for their support.

"I was starstruck you know. I mean it was amazing to see first Del Po, obviously a long-time friend and a rival. So happy to have him around and get his support from the box. It was amazing it was the first time to have Delpo in the box so I wanna thank him really for coming," Novak Djokovic said

"And Serena, that was a surprise I didn't know. Actually when I had that down the line passing shot I pointed to her and I asked her if I was okay. She kinda said yeah it was fine. If Serena says it was fine then it was amazing by everyone else's standard," he added

Djokovic is making his 14th appearance at the Miami Open this year. He is a six-time champion at the Masters 1000 event and will enter the quarterfinals for the eight time on Wednesday.

Novak Djokovic will take on Sebastian Korda in the quarterfinal of the Miami Open 2025

Novak Djokovic plays a forehand in the Miami Open - Source: Getty Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Day 8 - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic will square off against Sebastian Korda in the quarterfinal of the Miami Open. He leads the head-to-head against the American 1-0 and defeated him 6-7, 7-6, 6-4 at the 2023 Adelaide International 1.

While Djokovic got the better of Lorenzo Mussetti in the fourth round, Korda made his mark against Gael Monfils. He outfoxed the in-form Frenchman in three sets 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

The winner between Korda and Djokovic will take on either Francisco Cerundolo or Grigor Dimitrov in the semifinal. The duo are scheduled to play on Wednesday night (March 27).

