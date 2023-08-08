Tennis legend Serena Williams recently posed in a matching Gucci set that bared her baby bump.

Williams has always been known for her bold and creative outfits, both on and off the court. The American has graced the covers of many magazines, including Vogue, Sports Illustrated, and Harper’s Bazaar.

The 41-year-old has also collaborated with various brands and designers, such as Nike, Puma, and Stuart Weitzman. She even launched her own clothing line, S by Serena, in 2018.

Williams announced her second pregnancy in May at the Met Gala, where she wore a black Gucci gown that hugged her curves. She posted photos from the event on social media, saying that she was excited to be invited by Anna Wintour to the event.

Williams shared a new series of photos on her Instagram account on Monday, August 7, wearing a colorful Gucci outfit that featured her bare pregant belly and captioned the post with the lyrics of the song 'Waiting' by Green Day.

"I’ve been waiting a long time… for this moment to come…. I’m destined for anything at all," the post read.

The pregnant star revealed the sex of her second baby earlier this week in a spectacular drone display that spelled out “Girl!” in the sky. Williams and Ohanian are already parents to a 5-year-old daughter named Olympia.

Serena Williams has been open about her journey as a mother and a professional athlete. She previously shared her struggles with postpartum depression and complications during her first delivery.

Serena Williams' husband shares American's pregnancy transition with daughter Olympia in heartfelt video

Serena Williams, husband Alexis Ohanian, and daughter Olympia in the 2022 US Open

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently posted an adorable video capturing moments from the former World No. 1's first pregnancy with daughter Olympia.

The couple tied the knot in November 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana, and not long after, they welcomed their first child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., in the same year.

Currently expecting their second child, Reddit's co-founder took to Twitter to share a heartwarming video of Williams' pregnancy journey with Olympia.

"6lb 13.5oz — Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. changed my life. You don't know what kind of dad you're gonna be until the big day comes, but then it hits you the moment you hold your legacy for the first time. Can't wait for you to join the family, Jellybean. We made this video for Olympia; you already got a drone show, but stay tuned...," Alexis Ohanian wrote.

