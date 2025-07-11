Serena Williams shows her support as sister Venus Williams recalls painful Wimbledon memory to spread 'important' message about fibroids

Serena Williams reshared Venus Williams' video message to spread awareness on the symptoms of fibroids and advocate for women's health. The message came after Venus opened up about her own struggles with the disease while competing in the 2016 Wimbledon Championships.

Serena took home the women's singles Wimbledon trophy in 2016 while the Williams sisters triumphed in doubles. However, the seven-time Grand Slam champion only recently revealed her battle with fibroids.

In a video re-shared by Serena Williams on her Instagram story, Venus Williams recalled her 2016 Wimbledon struggles.

"I recall one year, it was 2016 and Serena was playing a Wimbledon final and incidently we were in the doubles final which was happening just right after and I was trying to get ready to warm up for the doubles and I was just in so much pain," she said.

She added that she took painkillers and eventually saw doctors who told her it was "normal".

"I'd gone to the doctor and they told me it was normal. I didn't associate fibroids with my symptoms," she added.

She closed the video by using her story to highlight the importance of education around the subject.

"There's a lot of us who don't know what's normal because no one's talking about it. There's no education around it. And that's our mission - is to educate people right? Because that's first. If we're able to educate people they know that what they're going through isn't normal."

Twenty-three-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams re-emphasized the importance of awareness and education about the disease with the message:

"Super important for health."

Screengrab from Serena Williams' Instagram story @serenawilliams

Venus Williams had previously detailed her journey to finding the right help and treatment via Self magazine.

Venus Williams and Serena Williams' off-court pursuits

Serena Williams(left) and Venus Williams(right) at the 2024 Viva Technology event. Image: Getty

The Williams sisters are successfully exploring their off-court interests while juggling their family lives.

Venus has not officially retired but is mostly inactive on the WTA circuit. She was last seen in action at the 2024 Miami Open, losing to Diana Shnaider in the opening round. However, the 45-year-old has found her passion in the arts as a collector and as the owner of V Starr Interiors. She continues to partner with Lacoste and her own fashion line, EleVen. She also became an author with her book Strive last year.

Serena Williams drew the curtain on her illustrious 27-year career, decorated with 23 Grand Slam trophies and four Olympic gold medals, at the 2022 US Open. Since then, the mother of two has been focusing on her venture capital firm, Serena Ventures, and a cosmetic line, Wyn Beauty.

The sisters continue to share a strong bond and are often spotted together at events.

