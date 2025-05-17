Serena Williams thanks Beyonce for making her day with special gift for her & husband Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams recently showed her excitement on receiving a gorgeous gift set consisting of Beyonce's Sir Davis whisky and a gorgeous set of glasses. The 32-time Grammy Award winner sent out these gift boxes to her friend, Williams, and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, to celebrate as she kicked off the Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit tour for her latest album, Cowboy Carter.

Ad

The duo has been friends for a long time and has shown support for one another. The tennis icon has been present in many of the star's concerts, while Beyoncé has also been spotted cheering for Williams during her matches. The 23-time Grand Slam champion also features in the music video of Beyoncé's song, Sorry for the Lemonade album in 2016.

Williams took to her Instagram stories to share a clip which showed what all was there inside the gift box. She also expressing her gratitude to Beyonce.

Ad

Trending

"Okay, everyone, this has literally made my day. Thank you to Beyonce for sending a Sir Davis. This is so cool. It's her whisky, so look how amazing this is," she said.

She also described how she enjoys the taste of the whiskey and sips on it once in a while.

"I also love the taste of it has this nice smoky flavour. Love this smoky flavor, it smells really good. Check these out (shows the glasses), isn't that cool? Super excited, Sir Davis is just so good and I like to sip on it every now and then, not too much though not too much," she added.

Ad

Screenshot via @serenawilliams on Instagram dated May 16, 2025

Serena Williams also relates to the pop star in their aligned ideologies of uplifting women.

Ad

"Beyonce is an amazing individual"- Serena Williams

Serena Williams with Beyonce during one of the tours- Source: Getty

In an interview with ESPN in 2014, Serena Williams had reflected on the relationship she shared with Beyonce. She elaborated on how the duo connects on their visions of inspiring the young generation and also shared how nice of a person she is.

Ad

"We really respect to each other and she such an amazing individual on stage and off stage someone that really inspiring not only to me but to younger girls is well and that's something I also try to do so I think we really kinda just connect on that," she said.

Notably, they partake in ventures that help uplift women and motivate them to take charge of their own lives.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aatreyi Sarkar Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.



Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe



She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.



Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints. Know More

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas