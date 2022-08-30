"The reception was really overwhelming, it was loud and I could feel it in my chest; it's a feeling I'll never forget" - Serena Williams

Serena Williams' entrance in the first of the last few matches of her career at the US Open was one fit for a queen.

Williams, whose legacy translates to greatness in tennis, was welcomed by deafening cheers from the 29,402-strong crowd as she made her way to the court at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Williams, draped in a crystal-encrusted black jacket and matching sparkly wrap-around long skirt, looked very much a sporting royalty welcomed by adoring supporters.

In a post-match press conference, Serena was asked what memory would stick to her the most from the night, which, apart from the win that pushed her to a second-round match against Anett Kontaveit, included a message from Billie Jean King and a tribute video narrated by Oprah Winfrey.

Her answer? The reception of the crowd as she walked into the stadium.

"I think when I walked out, the reception was really overwhelming. It was loud and I could feel it in my chest. It was a really good feeling. It's a feeling I'll never forget, so that meant a lot to me" said Williams.

Journalist Bryan Armen Graham described Williams' rock star entrance as a boxer's ring walk rather than a player's entrance for a tennis match.

"More of a ringwalk than a traditional player entrance. Absolute scenes," said Graham.

Bryan Armen Graham @BryanAGraham Serena Williams takes the court at the US Open to Diamonds From Sierra Leone for what might be her last ever singles match. More of a ringwalk than a traditional player entrance. Absolute scenes. Serena Williams takes the court at the US Open to Diamonds From Sierra Leone for what might be her last ever singles match. More of a ringwalk than a traditional player entrance. Absolute scenes. https://t.co/20ZBvWjxKG

"I'm going to stay vague because you never know" - Serena Williams on playing her last tournament in the US Open

Serena Williams does her traditional post-match celebration, a twirl, after beating Danka Kovinic in the first round of the US Open.

Serena Williams, in a personal essay for Vogue, revealed that she is evolving, a term she prefers over 'retiring,' away from tennis.

As the 23-time Grand Slam winner did not explicitly express what her last tournament would be in the same article – she only hinted at it being the US Open – she was asked during the post-match press conference if the goodbye would indeed happen in New York.

Williams said that she prefers to "stay vague" because one will never know.

"I've been pretty vague about it, right?" Williams said, adding, "I'm going to stay vague because you never know."

The 'Last Dance' thus goes on as Williams is set to face No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit in the second round. The action then spills to the doubles court as the six-time US Open champion teams up with older sister Venus in what is expected to be another crowd-drawing blockbuster match.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh