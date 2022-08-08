Serena Williams spotted enjoying family time before Canadian Open 2022

Serena Williams was recently seen enjoying some quality time with her husband and daughter in Toronto ahead of her first-round match at the 2022 National Bank Open.

The Canadian Open's official Twitter account posted a picture of the 23-time Grand Slam champion and her family enjoying themselves inside Toronto's famous dinner theater -- The Medival Times.

Serena Williams is all set to mark her comeback after her tragic first-round exit at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, losing to Harmony Tan in a brilliant three-setter. At the WTA1000 event in Canada, where she will face off against Nuria Parrizas-Diaz in her opener, the American has been accompanied by her family.

In a recent interview with The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Serena Williams spoke quite vividly about the importance of family in her life, stating that she enjoys each and every moment she spends with her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

Ever since her marriage to Alexis Ohanian in 2017, the duo have been spotted traveling to many tournaments together. Alexis Ohanian has been very supportive of Williams' commitment to becoming the undisputed GOAT. At the same time, both the former World No. 1 and her husband prioritize spending time with their daughter, often taking to social media to showcase their escapades.

Despite being one of the busiest athletes in the game who needs to travel to and train for tournaments, the 41-year-old manages to maintain healthy family time -- a belief that was instilled in her from a young age by her father Richard Williams.

National Bank Open all set to host Serena Williams and her sister Venus Williams

Serena and Venus Williams are both playing at the 2022 Canadian Open

Both the Williams sisters will be looking to make deep runs at the 2022 Canadian Open, their first tournament together since the 2021 Wimbledon Championships. The 23-time Major winner is currently ranked World No. 407, while the elder Williams is unranked.

Whereas Serena Williams has won the National Bank Open tournament thrice, her sister will be looking forward to winning this championship for the first time. As evidenced by recent videos that have surfaced on the internet, the duo have hit the practice courts hard in preparation of this year's edition.

Many fans believe that this might very well be the last time the Williams sisters play in this tournament, seeing as they are both past the age of 40. However, both players have refrained from commenting on such speculation, remarking that they will keep playing as long as the fire to compete burns inside their bellies.

