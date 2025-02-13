Serena Williams turns up the glamor in stylish all-pink ensemble at luncheon for breast cancer research

Serena Williams turned heads with a stylish appearance at the Hot Pink Luncheon, an event dedicated to raising funds for breast cancer research. The American stole the spotlight on the red carpet with her eye-catching look.

Williams' latest public outing comes just days after she made waves at the Super Bowl by joining Kendrick Lamar on stage during his highly anticipated halftime show. The 23-time Grand Slam champion's crip walk to Lamar's diss track aimed at Drake sparked widespread buzz, drawing high praise from Venus Williams, Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff, Carlos Alcaraz, and more.

Serena Williams recently made another high-profile appearance, this time to benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. She also brought awareness to the foundation's efforts to find a cure for the devastating disease.

Trending

The American dressed fittingly for the Hot Pink Luncheon, donning a stylish pink Off-White dress featuring a chic side cut-out, which she paired with matching pink heels. The former World No. 1 stayed true to the theme with her monochromatic pink blush and eyeshadow, rounding out her look with sleek blonde hair.

"Yesterday, I attended the Hot Pink Luncheon to benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation @BCRFcure. They’re making a difference, working to find a cure. In 30 years, survival rates with women diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer have gone from 72% to 92% because of their research. 🎀," Serena Williams captioned her Instagram post.

Serena Williams opens up about finding mysterious lump on her neck

Serena Williams - Source: Getty

Serena Williams faced a personal health scare last year when she discovered a mysterious lump on her neck. Although the doctor initially diagnosed it as a branchial cyst that required no immediate intervention, the cyst grew to an alarming size, and the 43-year-old was advised to get it removed promptly even though it wasn't cancerous.

"Back in May I found a lump showing on my neck. I immediately went to the doc, got an MRI and was told I have a branchial cyst. Have you ever heard of that? They said I don’t need to get it removed if I don’t want to. So I did not get it but it kept growing," she said in a TikTok video.

"I decided to get more tests and 3 tests and one biopsy later, everything is still negative but doctors advised I get it removed as soon as possible because it was the size of a small grapefruit and it could get infected or worse, leak," she added.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion then underwent a successful procedure to remove the cyst and expressed gratitude for the smooth operation and her continued good health.

"So this is me removing it. I am feeling so grateful, and fortunate everything worked out, and most of all I’m healthy. I still made it to American doll with Olympia as promised. And yes all is ok," she said.

Although Serena Williams lamented missing Rafael Nadal's retirement announcement and Glamor magazine's Woman of the Year awards, she acknowledged that "health always comes first."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas