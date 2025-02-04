Serena Williams urges importance of keeping kids safe on social media, explains why she allows daughter Olympia access to one particular site

Serena Williams recently shared her 'hot take' on her kids using social media and spoke about how important it is for social media to be a safe space for all kids. The tennis icon illustrated how Zigazoo- a child-safe social media platform that she endorses, aligns with her principles.

She elaborated on how important it is for kids to be able to experience social media, free of the complexities and explicit content. The 23-time Grand Slam champion took to X to talk about Zigazoo and letting her daughter Olympia use it.

"As a parent, I of course worry about my kids one day getting on social media. As an investor, I am always looking for technology that helps navigate that. Zigazoo was designed literally with kids well-being and safety at its core. And the best part is my comfort when my kid uses it. She can make videos, she can make trending sounds and interact with friends in a safe and moderated environment," she said.

Trending

She applauded the creators of the service for solving what she thinks is a big problem at this moment, for the young ones.

"I feel like zigazoo is solving one of the world's biggest problems by actually giving kids safe training wheels so to say for the digital lives and really protecting the most precious among us," she added.

Expand Tweet

The American has endorsed the social media platform earlier as well for its child-friendly approach and educational aspects.

Serena Williams backs Zigazoo in raising $17M funds

Serena Williams shares an adorable moment with daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. - Source: Getty

Zigazoo, an app popular among the younger generation and parents for child-user friendly approach, has been endorsed by Serena Williams since 2022. The social media platform practices a strict monitoring and moderation procedure due to which it has been marked safe for use by kids.

The founders aka creators of the app, Zak and Leah Ringelstein, spoke about the contribution of the tennis star's 'Serena Ventures' and many other American celebrities like- Jimmy Kimmel, NBa powerhouses like Boston Celtics and NFL giants like the San Francisco 49ers, in endorsing the platform.

This outpouring of support from well-known people and organisations helped raise $17M in funds- majorly contributed by Liberty City Ventures, as stated by the founders themselves (as of 2022). Started in 2020, Zigazoo aims to be the premiere platform for kids' entertainment in the markets, globally.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas