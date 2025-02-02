Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian trusts daughter Olympia with his haircut, bids farewell to his 'gentleman’s mullet'

Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian recently allowed his seven-year-old daughter, Olympia, to take on the role of hairstylist. In a humorous twist, Ohanian bid farewell to what he jokingly referred to as his “gentleman’s mullet,” documenting the lighthearted father-daughter moment.

The entrepreneur frequently shares adorable moments with his daughter, whom he co-parents with 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams. Whether making pancakes, golf outings, or teaming up as co-owners of the National Women's Soccer League club Angel City FC, the father-daughter duo has built a reputation for their fun and engaging dynamic.

Sharing the news with his followers, Ohanian took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce his bold decision.

"I’m letting @OlympiaOhanian cut my hair today. Goodbye, gentleman’s mullet," he tweeted, playfully acknowledging the inevitable end of his unique hairstyle.

For the uninitiated, a mullet is a hairstyle characterized by short hair on the front and sides, while the back remains long. The hairstyle, which rose to fame in the 1980s and 1990s, has seen a resurgence in recent years, particularly among famous personalities and sports figures.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian credits JJ Wolf for inspiring his bold mullet transformation

In Picture: Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian (Source: Getty)

In December 2023, Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, revealed his plan to grow a mullet. The Reddit co-founder shared that his inspiration came from American tennis star JJ Wolf, who is widely recognized for his signature hairstyle.

Making his intentions clear, Ohanian took to X (formerly Twitter) on December 9, 2023, to announce his decision to replicate Wolf’s mullet.

"I’m growing a mullet for 2024. JJ Wolf inspired me," Serena Williams' husband wrote.

Wasting no time, he followed through on his promise just days later. On December 17, he posted a photo from a hair salon, documenting the moment as his hair was cut and styled into a mullet.

"Mullet loading…" Ohanian wrote.

J.J. Wolf, a former Ohio State University collegiate tennis player, has claimed five Challenger titles in his career and reached his first and only ATP Tour final at the 2022 Florence Open, where he fell 4-6, 4-6 to Felix Auger-Aliassime. The 26-year-old American currently holds a World ranking of No. 258, with a career-best ranking of No. 39.

The 2023 season marked Wolf’s most successful year to date, highlighted by a Round of 16 finish at both the Australian Open and Shanghai Masters. He also reached the semifinals in Dallas and Atlanta, along with quarterfinal appearances in Houston, Eastbourne, and Washington.

