Serena Williams is using these matches as the practice she needs for Wimbledon; the serve is a tool she really needs: Former player Jan-Michael Gambill

Serena Williams has made a successful comeback from her year-long injury layoff, reaching the semifinals of Eastbourne in doubles, partnering with Ons Jabeur. However, former player and tennis analyst Jan-Michael Gambill believes Williams is using the Eastbourne International event to get some match time under her belt and might not be too worried about playing at a high level this week.

In a recent segment for the Tennis Channel, Gambill opined that Williams played much better and looked like the 'Serena Williams of old' and believes her booming serve will play a big role at Wimbledon.

"Yesterday I felt like every set she played she got a little bit better...Today was more the Serena of old, the Serena we expect to see on the court. But what can you expect after a year off? It's a lot."

"I think she's using these matches as the practice she needs for Wimbledon. The serve is going to get better and better, I think it's going to be a tool she really needs at Wimbledon this year. The tennis was high-quality today," Gambill said.

Williams and Jabeur came through a hard-fought opening match on Tuesday against Sara Sorribes Tormo and Marie Bouzkova in a match tie-break (2-6, 6-3, 13-11). However, they were dominant during a 6-2, 6-4 quarterfinals victory over Shuko Aoyama and Chan Hao-ching on Wednesday. Williams and Jabeur saved all nine break points they faced during the quarterfinals.

The first-time pairing of Serena Williams and Ons Jabeur, going by the team name 'OnsRena', was supposed to face the pair of Aleksandra Krunic and Magda Linette in the semifinals on Friday. However, the duo had to withdraw from the event due to a shoulder injury that Jabeur suffered.

"When the chips were down, Serena Williams had it" - Tracy Austin

Rothesay International Eastbourne - Day Five

Former World No. 1 Tracy Austin, who was also part of the Tennis Channel segment, was most impressed with Serena Williams' serve during the quarterfinals victory. Austin expressed that Williams used her big serve to bail herself out of trouble during the match, just like old times.

"The serve was much closer to what we're normally used to seeing from Serena. She was down was 1-3, 15-40 in one of her service games and (she hit) three aces in a row, back-to-back. When the chips were down, Serena had it," Austin said of Serena Williams' level of play.

She also opined that Jabeur was much more relaxed in the second match as compared to the first where she displayed the nervousness of playing with a legendary player like Williams.

"I also thought that Ons Jabeur played a lot better today. I think yesterday she was a little overwhelmed with who she was playing with, she had the extra nerves playing with Serena Williams the legend," concluded Austin.

Williams can expect to face a tough women's singles draw at Wimbledon, given that she will enter the tournament unseeded and as a wildcard. Most top players, however, will hope to avoid playing the American superstar, who is a seven-time champion at the iconic grasscourt Major.

