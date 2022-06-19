Serena Williams visits top-rated South Indian restaurant ahead of Eastbourne International 

Tennis superstar Serena Williams was recently granted a wildcard to compete at the Wimbledon Championships later this month. In preparation for the third Major of the year, Williams has also taken a wildcard at the Eastbourne International, where she will compete in doubles alongside Ons Jabeur.

The tournament began on Saturday and will conclude on June 25, two days before Wimbledon kicks off. On Friday, it was reported that Williams paid a visit to the South Indian restaurant Malayalam on Terminus Road. The restaurant is at the top of the list in the Tripadvisor rankings.

A spokesperson for the restaurant took to Facebook to wax lyrical about the 23-time Grand Slam champion's visit.

"Who all are gonna whistle with us?? A cock-a-hoop moment. Guess who showed up and made our busy evening so cool, Serena Williams. WOAH, such a great Tennis weekend surprise!! Thanks a lot for taking your time off and visiting our little place. Glad that you enjoyed our Kerala cuisine, fully sustainable menu and hospitality," they wrote.

They also spoke about how excited everyone at the restaurant was to meet the seven-time Wimbledon champion. Williams enjoyed the restaurant's signature dish: fish in banana leaves.

"We all are here twirling with excitement. How many times we had seen and enjoyed your matches and today we saw you coming into our restaurant, having little conversations and on top of it we served you one of our most demanding seafood specialities, The Fish in Banana Leaves!!! Over the moon," the spokesperson added.

Serena Williams to make long-awaited return to action at Wimbledon

Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2021

The long wait for Serena Williams' return to action is nearly over. The former World No. 1's participation at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships was confirmed on Tuesday.

At the Grass Slam last year, she suffered an ankle injury in her opening match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich. Due to her prolonged absence from the tour, her ranking has dropped to a lowly World No. 1,208.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion took to Instagram to confirm her participation at Wimbledon.

"SW at SW19. It’s a date. 2022 See you there," she captioned her post.

While the 40-year-old will continue her pursuit of a 24th Major, she will not be able to improve her ranking just yet after the WTA stripped Wimbledon of its ranking points following its ban on Russian and Belarusian players.

