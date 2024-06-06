Tennis fans were shocked after Alexander Zverev was caught in a controversial coin toss incident during the quarterfinals of the 2024 French Open. The German's actions involved changing his initial call and lying about it.

Seeded fourth, Zverev defeated the likes of Rafael Nadal, David Goffin, Tallon Griekspoor, and Holger Rune to secure his spot in the quarterfinals at Roland Garros.

In the last eight, the former World No. 2 defeated 11th seed Alex de Minaur 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-4 in a match that lasted just under three hours. This victory marked Zverev's fourth consecutive semifinal appearance at the French Open, making him only the 11th man in the Open Era to achieve this feat.

However, what captured the attention of tennis fans was an incident that occurred before Zverev's match against De Minaur. During the coin toss, where the winner chooses to serve or receive to start the match, Zverev initially called for "ball." After the coin landed on the opposite "racket," the German claimed he had actually called "racket" and was allowed to choose.

This left tennis fans shocked and outraged at Alexander Zverev for what they perceived as dishonesty. Many took to social media to express their discontent with one fan labeling Zverev as a habitual "liar" with a sense of "entitlement."

"Serial liar with privilege and entitlement. What’s new," a fan posted.

Another fan questioned what else Zverev could be lying about, referring to his trial for the assault allegations made by his ex-partner and mother of his child, Brenda Patea. Zverev has vehemently denied the allegations.

"If he lies about this imagine what else he lies about hmmmm," a fan wrote.

Many fans labelled Zverev's actions at the coin toss as cheating.

"He cheated at coin toss????" a fan posted.

"This is literally just cheating btw," a fan wrote.

"Istg this man saw somebody at atp running over a child w their car or sth," a fan posted.

Other fans stated that Alexander Zverev's words could not be trusted.

"Dude lied during the coin toss but his apologisers think he wouldn’t lie in court," a fan wrote.

"On brand. Can't trust a word he says," a fan posted.

Alexander Zverev will face Casper Ruud in French Open 2024 SF

Alexander Zverev will go up against seventh seed, Casper Ruud, in the semifinals of the 2024 French Open.

Ruud began his campaign at Roland Garros by defeating qualifier Felipe Meligeni Alves 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 in the first round. He then faced a tough challenge in the second round against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, ultimately triumphing in a grueling five-set match 7-6(5), 1-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

The Norwegian continued his impressive run and defeated 28th seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-4, 1-6, 6-2, 6-2. He then overcame 12th seed Taylor Fritz 7-6(6), 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 to secure his spot in the French Open quarterfinals for the third consecutive year.

Ruud was scheduled to face defending champion Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals but received a walkover after the Serb withdrew from the tournament due to a knee injury.

Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud have faced each other four times on the ATP Tour, with both players winning two matches each. Their most recent encounter was in the semifinals of the 2023 French Open, where Ruud emerged victorious in straight sets.