"Seriously can’t lose if you look like that" "Lacking always with Novak Djokovic designs" - Fans divided over Serb's French Open 2024 kit by Lacoste

Novak Djokovic played his first match at the 2024 French Open on Tuesday, May 28, wearing his new kit designed by Lacoste. He defeated home-favorite Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-4, 7-6(3), 6-4 to advance to the second round.

The Serb has been associated with the French luxury apparel house Lacoste since May 2017. He previously wore match kits produced by Japan-based clothing manufacturer Uniqlo.

More than his victory, Djokovic's outfit has become a talking point among tennis fans on the internet. While some of the fans have declared it the best kit of the tournament, a few believe the all-red design by Lacoste lacks creativity.

"Seriously can’t lose if you look like that," a fan wrote.

"Same thing all over again with a red color. Does not look bad, but “fantastic” is too much. Lacoste is lacking always with Novak designs. Like, they are EXTREMELY plain," wrote another.

reactions from X:

"The best kit in the tournament," a fan wrote.

"Agree. Gives me marvel superhero vibes," a fan stated.

"Don’t like it! And Lacoste has some great kits (re Medvedev)," a fan commented.

"He looks better in blue," a fan remarked.

Novak Djokovic gets his mojo back with 1R win at French Open 2024

Novak Djokovic celebrates his first-round win at the 2024 French Open. GETTY

Novak Djokovic has been down in the dungeons according to his standards in the 2024 season thus far. With half of the calendar year already over, the Serb is yet to earn a trophy. He's been struggling to find inspiration on the court as he misses quality time with his family.

The first-round win over Pierre-Hugues Herbert at the French Open on Tuesday, however, has lifted his spirits a bit. He suggested the same while talking to the reporters after the match as he assessed his performance. He said:

"In the moments when it mattered I think I delivered, played a great tie-break, stayed focused. I'm glad that I started the way I started, the way I felt on the court. Comparing to the previous weeks of tournaments I played, I felt good, better.

"I was fist pumping, I was focused, I was there, I was present. So I'm pleased with the way at least I behaved or had a mindset on the court. That was something that I was looking for."

The Serb's opponent for the second round is Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena, whom he will face on Thursday, May 30, at Roland Garros.

