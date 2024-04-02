Roger Federer's ex-coach Paul Annacone was full of praise for Rafael Nadal's aggression and tenacity on the court and believes that the Spaniard's resilience and never-dying intensity motivates other players to raise their performance levels.

Rafael Nadal is a legend of the game, winning 22 Grand Slam titles, which puts him only behind Novak Djokovic on the all-time list. The Spaniard is known for his relentless tenacity and unwavering focus that helps him win every point on the court from improbable positions.

Recently, a user on X (formerly Twitter) shared an interview from 2020 where players were being asked their choice of player who would defend their lives in a single set of tennis.

Expand Tweet

Responding to this post, Annacone commented that it was amazing to see that Nadal's playing intensity and focus on each point reverberated among his competitors.

"Hmmm , I see a common theme here …. Amazing how epic point for point intensity resonates and grows even among your competitors - @RafaelNadal has set an amazing standard of staying in the moment"

Expand Tweet

This interview also included Novak Djokovic, who said that Nadal would be his choice if it ever came to playing a set of tennis for the Serbian's life, especially on a clay surface.

"Nadal on Clay...I think its obvious." said Djokovic.

Rafael Nadal has a next-to-unbelievable record on clay. With 14 French Open titles to his name, Nadal has lost just three matches at Roland Garros and has a career win percentage of over 91% on the surface.

Rafael Nadal to make a much-anticipated return to the tour at the Monte Carlo Masters and Barcelona Open

Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Day Six

Rafael Nadal has entered his name in the main draw of the upcoming Monte Carlo Masters which will mark the beginning of the clay season for the Spaniard. His record at this event is unparalleled with 11 titles that included a streak of eight consecutive titles from 2005 to 2012.

Quoted as per the Sportstar website, David Massey, the tournament director of the Monte Carlo Masters felt that Nadal was hitting the ball harder and was ready for the upcoming tournament.

“You never know what he’s going to do, but I saw him training with his coaches on a private court and I had the impression I was listening to a wild beast. He hits like he’s never hit before,” said tournament director David Massey at a press conference in Paris.

Another tournament where Nadal is set to participate is the Barcelona Open, which he has won 12 times. The Spaniard's dominance at this tournament has been so pronounced that the tournament named the center court after him as the 'Rafael Nadal Arena' in 2017.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here