"I don't see Rafael Nadal winning French Open 2024" - Chris Evert's ex-husband John Lloyd

Chris Evert's ex-husband John Lloyd thinks that Rafael Nadal will not win the 2024 French Open, set to take place from May 20 to June 9.

Nadal has been facing challenges over the past year. After sitting out the entire 2023 season due to a hip injury sustained during the Australian Open, the Spaniard returned this year at the Brisbane International but exited in the quarterfinals. He suffered another minor hip injury there, causing him to miss the Melbourne Slam.

In March, Nadal played an exhibition match against Carlos Alcatraz dubbed 'The Netflix Slam,' which he ended up losing. He was then gearing up for a comeback at the Indian Wells Masters but decided to withdraw from his opening-round match against Milos Raonic, stating that he wasn't prepared to compete at the highest level. He also opted out of the Miami Masters.

Nadal is expected to return to the court at the Monte-Carlo Masters (April 6-14), with the French Open and the Paris Olympics (July 26-August 11) looming as significant events for him. 2024 could mark his final opportunity to secure a record 15th Roland-Garros title, as he has hinted that this year might be his last season on the tour.

Discussing Rafael Nadal on the latest episode of the 'Tennis Channel Inside-In' podcast, John Lloyd expressed his belief that we can expect a "decent send-off" from the 24-time Grand Slam champion at Roland-Garros.

"I do think we will get a decent send-off," Lloyd said (at 33:10). "I don't think he [Rafael Nadal] is gonna come in there, obviously knows he is not injured, but he gets himself into a decent shape."

However, the former British tennis pro believes that although Nadal will certainly win some matches at the claycourt Major, he won't claim the trophy.

"I see him winning some matches definitely, but I don't seem him winning it [French Open 2024]," Lloyd said (at 33:22). "I don't think there's gonna be enough time to play the sort of tennis he needs to. But, I do think we will get a decent send-off from Rafa. I hope it's a really good one though."

Rafael Nadal is 11 time Monte-Carlo Masters champion

Rafael Nadal pictured with the 2018 Monte-Carlo Masters trophy

Rafael Nadal is the only player in history to win an ATP-1000 level tournament ten times or more, with 10 titles in Rome and 11 in Monte-Carlo.

Nadal's maiden victory at the Principality of Monaco occurred in 2005 when he defeated Guillermo Coria in the final. He continued his winning streak, claiming the trophy consecutively from 2006 to 2012.

The 37-year-old could not defend his title in 2013, as he was beaten by his arch-rival Novak Djokovic in the championship match. It wasn't until 2016 when he secured victory again, defeating Gael Monfils.

The Spaniard defended his title successfully in 2017, with his last victory to date occurring a year later.

