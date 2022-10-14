"Sh*t; How hard is it to leave people’s personal life alone" - Tennis fans dismiss news report that publicized personal details about birth of Rafael Nadal's son

An article detailing some personal information regarding Rafael Nadal, his wife Maria Francisca Perello, and the birth of their son, earned the wrath of tennis fans. Nadal and his family have kept a low profile regarding the situation and prefer not to reveal many details about their personal lives.
An article in the Spanish publication Majorca Daily Bulletin mentioned details about the family leaving the hospital with the newborn and revealed other details about their time at the hospital over the last few days, including the room number Perello was admitted to.
While it stated that Nadal prefers to keep things private, it further mentioned how he spent his time at the hospital over the last few days. Tennis fans reacted to the same and criticized the article for delving too deep into the personal lives of the Spanish tennis legend and his family members at a time when they have chosen to stay as discreet as possible.
"This sh*t article even wrote hospital room number. How hard is it to leave people’s personal life alone when they repeatedly keep asking for it. There is no respect," one Twitter user wrote.
"Really sad that even in article you say he wants privacy but here you are exposing him. With everything he’s done for your country, I wish you’d show him more respect in these private moments," read another tweet.
"When he first has to go to Australia, it will be hard to be away" - Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni on his nephew's fatherhood
Rafael Nadal's uncle and former coach Toni Nadal recently opened up about his nephew's new role as a father. He said that his nephew is not the first sportsperson to embrace fatherhood, he will do his best as a father.
The 61-year-old further expressed that it will be hard for the Spanish great to leave his wife and newborn when he next goes away for an extended period - for his Australian Open title defense in January.
"He will do this totally normally. He's not a special guy, as all footballers and many others do this. When he first has to go to Australia, it will be hard to be away, but in the end it is the price you have to pay," Toni told the Majorca Daily Bulletin.
The 22-time Major winner himself reacted to the birth of his son for the first time through a social media post on Friday. He thanked fans and followers for their good wishes and revealed that his wife and son are in good health and recovering well.