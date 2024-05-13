"Shai is a really curious kid, I'd love to take her to all famous landmarks and take pictures" - Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka spoke up about wanting to make memories with her daughter Shai on the WTA Tour. The Japanese's words came at a press conference following her 2-6, 4-6 loss to Zheng Qinwen in the fourth round of the ongoing Italian Open.

Osaka returned to action at the start of the 2024 season after her maternity leave, during which she welcomed her and partner Cordae's daughter Shai to the world in July last year. Since making her comeback to the tour, the former WTA World No. 1 has said on multiple occasions that she misses Shai.

For instance, at a presser ahead of the Qatar Open in February, the four-time Major winner had hinted at Shai accompanying her during the ongoing season's European swing. However, despite the swing being well underway, the little one has not shown up yet, but that is likely to change sooner rather than later.

Following her fourth-round loss to Zheng in Rome, Osaka said that Shai is a "curious kid". The Japanese also shared her intent to visit famous landmarks on the tour with Shai and capture special moments that they can look back on together after her daughter grows up.

"Shai is a really curious kid. I mean, she's still a baby. She likes to look at things. She probably won't remember, but I would love to take her to all the famous landmarks and take pictures so I can show her when she grows up. But she's probably going to do that every year, so... It's going to be her first year, so it's a special one," Osaka said.

Naomi Osaka had earlier said during the Italian Open that Shai would be accompanying her to the 2024 French Open

Naomi Osaka in action at the 2024 Italian Open

Osaka's straightforward win over Clara Burel in the first round of the Italian Open helped her set up a clash against No. 19 seed Marta Kostyuk. The Japanese went into her match against the Ukrainian with a poor record; she had never defeated a top 20 player on clay.

However, Osaka made short work of Kostyuk. During the post-match press conference, she said that Shai would be traveling with her during the French Open.

"I'm just really excited to learn more about clay court and develop and go to Paris. Shai is coming to Paris, so that's something that's keeping me very, I don't know, happy," Osaka said.

The main draw matches at this year's French Open are scheduled to start on Sunday, May 26.

