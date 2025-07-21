"Shaking my hips at 7 am" - Coco Gauff shares first reaction to Tyler, The Creator's surprise new album 'Don't Tap The Glass'

Coco Gauff recently disclosed to her fans that she has been vibing to Tyler, the Creator's ninth and latest album, Don't Tap the Glass. The two-time Major winner is one of the biggest fans of the American rapper and has even attended his concert in the past.

Gauff has enjoyed a prolific run on the WTA Tour in the last few months, winning the 2025 French Open title in hard-fought fashion. Although the 21-year-old suffered a shock first-round Wimbledon exit at the beginning of the month, she remains a prime contender for the big tournaments in the upcoming North American hardcourt swing.

As Coco Gauff prepares for the second half of the season, the World No. 2 took to Instagram on Monday (July 20) to reveal that Tyler, the Creator is back in her rotation. She posted a photo of herself enjoying the track 'Sugar on My Tongue' on the speakers of her car.

In the caption, the $35 million-worth tennis star (via Celebrity Net Worth) expressed admiration for the unannounced follow-up to Chromakopia, which is another album that she admittedly enjoyed.

"Lmfao this album got me all excited shaking my hips at 7 am otw to practice lolll," Coco Gauff wrote on her Instagram stories earlier on Monday.

Via Coco Gauff's Instagram stories

For those unaware, the two-time Grammy winner is one of Gauff's favorite artists. She sang her heart out while attending the Miami leg of his Chromakopia World Tour in March this year. More interestingly, the 34-year-old enigma also namedropped the American in 'Thought I Was Dead'.

"B***h, you ain't Coco Gauff, you can't serve me," Tyler, the Creator sang in one of the verses of Thought I Was Dead.

Coco Gauff took great pride in the above reference at the time of Chromakopia's release last year. Since then, she has paid homage to the American rapper by quoting one of his songs at the French Open trophy ceremony.

Coco Gauff's 'shoutout' to Tyler, the Creator: "I'd like to leave that with you guys"

Gauff has now won multiple Major titles on WTA Tour | Image Source: Getty

The 21-year-old showed immense resilience during the women's singles summit clash in Paris two months ago, coming from a set down to beat World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-4 in two hours and 40 minutes. Following her title victory, she delivered a speech for the ages on the podium while receiving the Coupe Suzanne-Lenglen.

"I didn’t think honestly that I could do it. But I’m gonna quote Tyler, The Creator right here. He said, 'If I ever told you I had a doubt inside me, I must be lying,' Coco Gauff said proudly during her winner's speech in Paris. "I’d like to leave that with you guys. I think I was lying to myself and I definitely could do it. Shout out to Tyler."

Being one of the favorites to do well at this year's US Open series, Gauff will now be eager to make amends for her subpar grasscourt season that saw her go 0-2 at Wimbledon and the Berlin Open.

