Rafael Nadal's tennis academy marked its seventh anniversary with a throwback to the inauguration ceremony, where it hosted Roger Federer in Mallorca, Spain.

The Rafa Nadal Academy was opened on October 19, 2016, with an aim to guide, motivate, and upskill young tennis players under the Spaniard's aegis. With Uncle Toni in the driver's seat, the academy has trained players who have won spurs on the tennis circuit.

Some of the most successful pupils of the academy include Martin Landaluce, Daniel Rincon, Abedallah Shelbayh, and Alex Eala. But Casper Ruud remains the greatest success story to come out of the academy. The Norwegian has won ten ATP singles titles, made it to three Grand Slam finals so far, and has been ranked as high as World No. 2.

Rincon and Landaluce are working their way up the tennis ranks, with US Open boys singles titles in their bags already. Rincon won the Flushing Meadows title in 2021 and his compatriot won it in 2022. Eala, too, has grabbed eyeballs with her US Open girls singles title at the New York Major last year.

It all started seven years ago with Roger Federer gracing the academy alongside his rival-turned-friend. The Swiss maestro marked the occasion with some kind words for the Spaniard.

“Rafa, you’ve been the one that influenced and inspired me the most. I had to reinvent many things in my game thanks to you. I’m super happy to be here. I know where I’ll send my kids if they want to learn how to play tennis,” he said.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion returned the favor, saying:

“It’s very important for all of us to have you here. You represent the values and example for kids at our Academy. Thank you, Roger, from the bottom of my heart to be here. For me it means everything.”

The academy recently posted a couple of pictures of the two from seven years ago and wrote:

"Each October 19th we enjoy looking at these and remembering a very special day for the @rafanadalacademy by Movistar. It's been 7 years already! Shall we do it again, @rafaelnadal & @rogerfederer?

Rafael Nadal leads the head-to-head against Roger Federer 24-16

2023 Australian Open - Day 1

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer came face-to-face 40 times before the latter retired in September last year. The Spaniard leads the head-to-head count against the 20-time Grand Slam champion 24-16.

The duo first took on each other at the 2004 Miami Open, where the Spaniard drew the first blood with a victory in straight sets. Federer avenged the loss at the same venue in the finals the next year.

The Spaniard then went on to win the next five clashes, including four finals. Federer registered his first Grand Slam success against his rival in the summit clash at Wimbledon in 2006. Nadal leads the Grand Slam head-to-head tally as well with a 10-4 record.

