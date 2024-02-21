"Shame on anyone even trying this" - Martina Navratilova slams transgender women using domperidone as lactation aid despite potential harm to newborns

Martina Navratilova recently criticized transgender women for using domperidone as a medication to aid lactation despite concerns that it may harm newborns.

Domperidone, a gastrointestinal drug, was originally developed to treat symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, indigestion, and gastric reflux. However, it has also been discovered to be effective in increasing milk supply, making it a valuable option for breastfeeding mothers and those looking to induce lactation.

Despite its several benefits, domperidone has been banned in the USA due to its antipsychotic properties. This has led to concerns about withdrawal symptoms in new breastfeeding mothers who have been prescribed this medication.

18-time Grand Slam champion Martina Navratilova recently shared a post alleging that transgender women are utilizing domperidone to stimulate lactation. The post criticized individuals for potentially 'abusing' their newborns by inadvertently exposing them to domperidone, which they termed as 'poison.

"It is poison — plain and simple. Not only is this is abuse, but it is an attack on parents and child safety. Children are not lab rats and babies aren't your identity validation tool," the post read.

Navratilova echoed the sentiments expressed in the post, voicing her belief that it is 'irresponsible' for parents to resort to such measures. She emphasized that most mothers are cautious about the medications they consume to safeguard the health of both their milk and their infants.

"No thank you. This is so irresponsible. Most mothers don’t even take aspirin to protect the milk and their babies. Shame on anyone even trying this!" Martina Navratilova posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Martina Navratilova: "We are for women athletes to compete on as level a playing field as possible"

Martina Navratilova has been vocal about her disdain, displeasure and concerns regarding transgender athletes competing in women's sports, a perspective that has led to accusations of transphobia.

The former World No. 1 has expressed her support for transgender rights on a civil level. However, she maintains that she does not advocate for transgender athletes to compete in women's sports due to the perceived physical advantages that male bodies may retain even after hormone therapy.

"I'm all for trans rights on a civil level, a hundred percent. And this is not against trans athletes. This is against male bodies competing as women if they identify as women. Many sports don't even have any mitigation, any allowance for lowering the testosterone level, et cetera," Martina Navratilova said on the On with Kara Swisher podcast.

"It has been proven even when you do take those testosterone blockers or hormone therapy, even after 15 years, male bodies still retain a physical advantage over women athletes. They're taller, and their bone density, their lung capacity, their skeletal structure, even their airways are larger than women."

Defending her position on the same, Navratilova clarified that she does not harbor any ill will towards transgender individuals, but rather believes that transgender athletes may have a physical advantage over their female counterparts.

"We are not against trans athletes. We are for women athletes to compete on as level a playing field as possible, which means the males who now identify as women, should compete in a male category and women who identify as men but don't take testosterone can compete as women. Because there is still no advantage physically over other women athletes," Navratilova said.