"Shame I started the way I did and ending the way I did" - Carlos Alcaraz rues SF loss to Alexander Zverev at Australian Open 2024

World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz exited the Australian Open on Wednesday (January 24), losing 1-6, 3-6, 7-6(2), 4-6 to sixth seed Alexander Zverev in their quarterfinal clash. The Spaniard said in his press conference afterwards that he was satisfied with his Melbourne campaign, but he did lament his slow start to the match.

Alcaraz, who had only dropped one set in his last four matches, looked on course for a straight-sets defeat as he fell behind 1-6, 3-6, 3-5. The 20-year-old, however, showed immense resilience to break Zverev as he served for a place in the semifinals. The third set was eventually decided by a tiebreaker, which the Spaniard won comfortably.

The two players then exchanged breaks at the beginning of the fourth set before going toe-to-toe for the next six games. The second seed, however, blinked at 4-4, surrendering his last service game. Alexander Zverev then successfully served out the match, booking his place in the Australian Open semifinals for only the second time in his career.

Speaking to the media following his defeat, Carlos Alcaraz was asked to evaluate his campaign at this year's Australian Open. The Spaniard replied that he was happy with the level he brought in Melbourne, while also admitting that his serve had been relatively more potent.

The second seed then rued the nature of his quarterfinal defeat to Zverev after having been so confident about his game. He also said that it was "a shame" that he regrouped so late into the match.

"Well, it has been a good tournament for me, making quarterfinals, playing good tennis," Carlos Alcaraz said. "Serving pretty well that I didn't show this good level of serves that I was showing before this match. So but in general, you know, I leave the tournament happy."

"But as I said, with the level that I was playing before, coming into this match with a lot of confidence, knowing that I'm playing good tennis is, it's a shame that I started the match like the way that I did and ending the way that I did. But it's tennis."

Carlos Alcaraz thanks Melbourne crowd for late surge during AO QF loss

Carlos Alcaraz waves to the crowd after exiting the 2024 Australian Open

Carlos Alcaraz was further probed on how he showed signs of life in the third set, and whether the Rod Laver Crowd had anything to do with it.

The Spaniard replied in the affirmative, expressing his gratitude to the fans. The 20-year-old also insisted that without them, he would've probably succumbed to a straight-sets defeat.

"I think it was a fourth set because of the crowd, and the way that they bring energy to me, it was crazy. I was down, totally down, and they started, or they didn't stop to supporting me, so it was crazy," Alcaraz told the press.

"So I want to thank them, you know, to stay there, believing in me, supporting me in every ball, in every point. So probably the comeback, you know, in the third set, it was thanks to them. Without them probably would lost in three sets," he added.

Alcaraz will next participate in the South American claycourt swing. The Spaniard will be eager to defend his title at the Argentina Open, which begins on February 12. He is also currently on the entry list for the 2024 Rio Open — where he finished as the runner-up last year.