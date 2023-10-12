Shanghai Masters 2023 Results Today: Sebastian Korda outlasts Ben Shelton in a thriller, to face Hubert Hurkacz in the SF | Day 9

Two of the semifinalists in singles and doubles were decided on Day 9 of the 2023 Shanghai Masters.

16th seed Hubert Hurkacz was the first to book his place in the last four after downing Fabian Marozsan. Sebastian Korda triumphed in the all-American quarterfinal against Ben Shelton to advance further.

In doubles, second seeds Wesley Koolhof and Neak Skupski were shown the door by the French pairing of Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul. Here's a quick rundown of the matches that went down on Day 9 of the Shanghai Masters:

Sebastian Korda edges past Ben Shelton to make his maiden Masters semifinal

With both players vying to reach their first Masters semifinal, it was Korda who came out on top. He defeated Shelton 6-7 (10), 6-2, 7-6 (6) to record a new career milestone for himself.

Korda lost a closely contested first set in the tie-break, but upped the ante in the next set to take it. He forged a lead for himself as he snagged a break at the onset of the third set.

Korda had multiple chances to win another break, but Shelton dug deep to keep himself in contention. The latter then leveled the score and soon the tie-break came into the picture.

Korda raced to a 6-1 lead in the tie-break, but wasted five match points as Shelton fought back to level terms. But the former got back on track as he won the next couple of points to score a huge win. He'll now face Hurkacz for a spot in the Shanghai Masters final.

Hubert Hurkacz knocks out Fabian Marozsan to reach a second successive Masters semifinal

Hubert Hurkacz at the 2023 Shanghai Masters.

Hurkacz put an end to Marozsan's dream run in Shanghai with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 win over him. The latter had knocked out some big names like Alex de Minaur and Casper Ruud to reach his maiden Masters quarterfinal.

Marozsan started off strong against Hurkacz and even claimed the first set. However, the Pole's experience and superior serving eventually turned the tide in his favor.

Hurkacz had made the semifinals of the previous Masters tournament in Cincinnati in August. He has now matched his best result at the level this year by doing the same here. He'll now be aiming to reach his second final of the season.

Sadio Doumbia and Fabian Reboul stun Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski

Doumbia and Reboul scored one of the best wins of their careers with a 7-6 (5), 6-4 win over the team of Koolhof and Skupski to reach the semifinals. The French duo nabbed their maiden ATP title at the Chengdu Open last month.

Doumbia and Reboul have carried that momentum into Shanghai. They also knocked out the sixth seeded pair of Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Santiago Gonzalez in the third round. The two will now fight for a place in the biggest final of their careers so far.

Shanghai Masters 2023: Day 9 results at a glance

Men's singles

(16) Hubert Hurkacz def. Fabian Marozsan: 4-6, 6-1, 6-3

(26) Sebastian Korda def. Ben Shelton: 6-7 (10), 6-2, 7-6 (6)

Men's doubles

Sadio Doumbia/Fabian Reboul def. (2) Neal Skupski/Wesley Koolhof: 7-6 (5), 6-4