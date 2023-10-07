Shanghai Masters 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, live streaming details, and more | Day 5

Day 5 of the Shanghai Masters will see the remainder of the second round of the men's singles tournament take place along with the first round of men's doubles.

Some of the matches that could not be completed on Day 4 will also continue, including Frances Tiafoe's match against Lorenzo Sonego and Cameron Norrie's fixture versus JJ Wolf.

Eighth seed Casper Ruud will take on Christopher Eubanks in the first match on Stadium Court before second seed Daniil Medvedev faces Sebastian Korda. Sixth seed Jannik Sinner will be up against 25th seed Sebastian Baez while fifth seed Andrey Rublev will take on Quentin Halys. The likes of Hubert Hurkacz, Ben Shelton and Francesco Cerundolo will also be in action.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 5 of the 2023 Shanghai Masters.

Schedule for Day 5 of Shanghai Masters 2023

Stadium Court

Starting at 12:30 pm local time: (8) Casper Ruud vs (29) Christopher Eubanks

Followed by: (2) Daniil Medvedev vs (26) Sebastian Korda

Starting not before 6:30 pm local time: (6) Jannik Sinner vs (25) Sebastian Baez

Followed by: Brandon Nakashima vs Zhizhen Zhang

Show Court 3

Starting at 12:30 pm local time: (10) Frances Tiafoe vs Lorenzo Soneg

Followed by: (18) Grigor Dimitrov vs Aleksandar Vukic

Followed by: (5) Andrey Rublev vs Quentin Halys

Followed by: (19) Ben Shelton vs Roman Safiullin

Followed by: Kevin Krawietz / Tim Putz vs Nikola Mektic / John Peers

Grandstand 2

Starting at 12:30 pm local time: (15) Cameron Norrie vs JJ Wolf

Followed by: (30) Dan Evans vs (Q) Mikhail Kukushkin

Followed by: (16) Hubert Hurkacz vs Yu Hsiou Hsu

Followed by: (7) Horacio Zeballos / Marcel Granollers vs Alexander Erler / Lucas Miedler

Shanghai Masters 2023 TV Schedule

Timing Matches Broadcaster 12:30 - 9 pm local time Second round (Men's singles), First rond (Men's doubles) Tennis Channel

Where to watch Shanghai Masters 2023

Viewers in the US, Australia, UK, and Canada can watch the matches on Day 5 of the tournament live on the following channels and sites:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action in Shanghai on Tennis Channel.

UK: UK fans can follow the action at the Masters 1000 event on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN to watch Day 5 of the Shanghai Masters

Australia: Fans down under can catch all the action in Shanghai live on the beIN Sports.