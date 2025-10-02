Shanghai Masters 2025 Schedule Day 2: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details

The main draw action at the Shanghai Masters, which marks the eighth ATP 1000-level event of the year, began earlier on Thursday (October 2). Day 2 of the hardcourt tournament promises to be even more action-packed, with top-seeded players like Novak Djokovic, Taylor Fritz, and Ben Shelton all set to kick off their respective campaigns.
Four-time titlist Djokovic makes his much-awaited return to the ATP Tour following a short break after his US Open semifinal defeat. The Serb will face former World No. 3 Marin Cilic in their 22nd career tour-level meeting. Reigning Canada Masters champion Shelton is also on a comeback trail this fortnight after a shoulder injury ended his New York campaign prematurely in the third round.
Two other players who have done well at the Shanghai Masters in the past are Taylor Fritz and Alexander Zverev. While fifth-seeded Fritz, who reached the semifinals of the 1000-level event last year, will take on Hungary's Fabian Marozsan, 2019 runner-up Zverev will play doubles with former World No. 1 Marcelo Melo on Friday.
Without further ado, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 2 of this year's Shanghai Masters:
Schedule for Day 2 of the 2025 Shanghai Masters
Stadium Court
Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: [6] Ben Shelton vs David Goffin
Followed by: [10] Holger Rune vs Sebastian Baez
Not before 6:30 p.m. local time: [4] Novak Djokovic vs Marin Cilic
Followed by: [5] Taylor Fritz vs Fabian Marozsan
Grandstand 2
Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: [25] Frances Tiafoe vs [Q] Yannick Hanfmann
Followed by: Learner Tien vs Miomir Kecmanovic
Followed by: [WC] Shang Jungcheng / Zhang Zhizhen vs Corentin Moutet / Alexandre Muller
Followed by: [11] Casper Ruud vs Zizou Bergs
Show Court 3
Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: [31] Gabriel Diallo vs Benjamin Bonzi
Followed by: [19] Francisco Cerundolo vs Adrian Mannarino
Followed by: Alexander Zverev / Marcelo Melo vs [WC] Bu Yunchaokete / Ho Ray
Followed by: [14] Alexander Bublik vs [Q] Valentin Vacherot
For more information, check the full schedule on the official website of the ATP Tour.
Shanghai Masters 2025: Where to Watch
Tennis fans in the USA, the UK, Canada, and India, among other countries, can catch the Day 2 action in Shanghai on the following websites and channels
USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - TSN
India - Sony LIV
For more information, check the TV listings on the official website of the ATP Tour.
Shanghai Masters 2025: Match Timings
The day session on all courts at Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena in Shanghai will begin from 12:30 p.m. local time onwards. The evening session on Stadium Court, meanwhile, will not start before 6:30 p.m. local time. The match timings for fans in the US, the UK, Canada, and India for Day 2 of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament are as follows:
