Shanghai Masters 2025 Schedule Day 3: Sebastian Korda, Stan Wawrinka & others in action - TV schedule, order of play, and live streaming details

Main draw action will get underway with the first-round matches on Day 3 (Wednesday, October 1) of the Shanghai Masters 2025. Three-time Major champion Stan Wawrinka is one of the star headliners of the day, along with former US Open champion Marin Cilic.

Wawrinka will begin his campaign against Fabian Marozsan, while Cilic will take on Nikoloz Basilashvili. Former top 10 player and Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini is another big name in the fray on Wednesday, and will face Adrian Mannarino.

Sebastian Korda will also take to the court for his first-round match against Zizou Bergs. David Goffin, Lorenzo Sonego and Marton Fucsovics are some of the other well-known names in the mix. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 3 of the Shanghai Masters 2025:

Shanghai Masters 2025: Schedule for Day 3

Stadium Court

Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: David Goffin vs Alexandre Muller

Followed by: Adrian Mannarino vs Matteo Berrettini

Not before 6:30 p.m. local time: (WC) Zhang Zhizhen vs Sebastian Baez

Followed by: Fabian Marozsan vs (WC) Stan Wawrinka

Grandstand 2

Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: Jaume Munar vs Marton Fucsovics

Followed by: Marin Cilic vs (Q) Nikoloz Basilashvili

Followed by: Sebastian Korda vs Zizou Bergs

Followed by: Lorenzo Sonego vs (Q) Yannick Hanfmann

Show Court 3

Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: (PR) Sebastian Ofner vs Luca Nardi

Not before 2:00 p.m. local time: (Q) Tristan Schoolkate vs Daniel Altmaier

Followed by: (Q) Yoshihito Nishioka vs Alexander Shevchenko

Court 4

Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: Adam Walton vs Mattia Bellucci

Not before 2:00 p.m. local time: Jordan Thompson vs (Q) August Holmgren

Followed by: Laslo Djere vs (Q) Valentin Vacherot

Shanghai Masters 2025: Where to Watch

Marin Cilic at the China Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the action at the Shanghai Masters 2025:

USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Shanghai Masters 2025: Match Timings

The first match on all courts will get underway at 12:30 p.m. local time. The biggest court at the venue, the Stadium Court, will also host the night session starting from 6:30 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 3 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time (All courts) Start time (Stadium Court, evening session) USA, Canada October 1, 2025, 12:30 a.m. ET October 1, 2025, 6:30 a.m. ET UK October 1, 2025, 5:30 a.m. BST October 1, 2025, 11:30 a.m. BST India October 1, 2025, 10:00 a.m. IST October 1, 2025, 4:00 p.m. IST

