Shanghai Masters 2025 Schedule Day 3: Sebastian Korda, Stan Wawrinka & others in action - TV schedule, order of play, and live streaming details

Main draw action will get underway with the first-round matches on Day 3 (Wednesday, October 1) of the Shanghai Masters 2025. Three-time Major champion Stan Wawrinka is one of the star headliners of the day, along with former US Open champion Marin Cilic.
Wawrinka will begin his campaign against Fabian Marozsan, while Cilic will take on Nikoloz Basilashvili. Former top 10 player and Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini is another big name in the fray on Wednesday, and will face Adrian Mannarino.
Sebastian Korda will also take to the court for his first-round match against Zizou Bergs. David Goffin, Lorenzo Sonego and Marton Fucsovics are some of the other well-known names in the mix. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 3 of the Shanghai Masters 2025:
Shanghai Masters 2025: Schedule for Day 3
Stadium Court
Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: David Goffin vs Alexandre Muller
Followed by: Adrian Mannarino vs Matteo Berrettini
Not before 6:30 p.m. local time: (WC) Zhang Zhizhen vs Sebastian Baez
Followed by: Fabian Marozsan vs (WC) Stan Wawrinka
Grandstand 2
Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: Jaume Munar vs Marton Fucsovics
Followed by: Marin Cilic vs (Q) Nikoloz Basilashvili
Followed by: Sebastian Korda vs Zizou Bergs
Followed by: Lorenzo Sonego vs (Q) Yannick Hanfmann
Show Court 3
Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: (PR) Sebastian Ofner vs Luca Nardi
Not before 2:00 p.m. local time: (Q) Tristan Schoolkate vs Daniel Altmaier
Followed by: (Q) Yoshihito Nishioka vs Alexander Shevchenko
Court 4
Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: Adam Walton vs Mattia Bellucci
Not before 2:00 p.m. local time: Jordan Thompson vs (Q) August Holmgren
Followed by: Laslo Djere vs (Q) Valentin Vacherot
Shanghai Masters 2025: Where to Watch
Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the action at the Shanghai Masters 2025:
USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - TSN
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
Shanghai Masters 2025: Match Timings
The first match on all courts will get underway at 12:30 p.m. local time. The biggest court at the venue, the Stadium Court, will also host the night session starting from 6:30 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 3 of the tournament are as follows: