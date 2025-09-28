Shanghai Masters 2025: Where to watch, live streaming details and more

The Shanghai Masters will host the best players in the world next week. The hard-court event is played at the Qi Zhong Tennis Center in China.
Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will be the top two seeds in Shanghai. Both players are currently in action at the China Open in Beijing.
Ben Shelton and Novak Djokovic are also included in the entry list of the Shanghai Masters. Both players will make their first appearance after the US Open on tour.
World No. 2 Jannik Sinner is the defending champion this year. He defeated Djokovic in straight sets to clinch the title in 2024.
The main draw of the Shanghai Masters will be released on September 29, 2025. Players will know about their match-ups around 10:30 a.m. China time.
The popular event will give away $9,193,538 in prize money this year. The winner will take home $1,124,360 and 1000 points in the ATP Rankings.
Shanghai Masters 2025: Television Broadcast and Live Streaming Details
Click here to know more.
Fans with subscription to Tennis TV can also stream the popular event from their homes. The main draw action will begin on October 1, 2025.
