Shanghai Masters 2025 Schedule Day 4: Reilly Opelka, Jenson Brooksby & others in action - TV schedule, order of play, and live streaming details

First-round matches will continue on Day 4 (Thursday, October 2) of the Shanghai Masters 2025. World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz's withdrawal has left the tournament without one of its biggest attractions. The 22-year-old won his eighth title of the season at the Japan Open on Wednesday, October 1.
However, Alcaraz sustained an injury during his very first match in Tokyo. He has now chosen to rest by pulling out of Shanghai after playing through the injury over the past week. David Goffin, Luca Nardi and Mattia Bellucci were among the early first-round winners on the third day of the tournament.
Reilly Opelka, Jenson Brooksby, Marcos Giron, Wu Yibing, Terence Atmane and Shang Juncheng are some of the notable names in the mix on Thursday. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 4 of the Shanghai Masters 2025:
Shanghai Masters 2025: Schedule for Day 4
Stadium Court
Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: (WC) Wu Yibing vs (Q) Dailbor Svrcina
Followed by: Reilly Opelka vs Benjamin Bonzi
Not before 6:30 p.m. local time: Aleksandar Kovacevic vs (WC) Shang Juncheng
Followed by: Bu Yunchaokete vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo
Grandstand 2
Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: (PR) Jenson Brooksby vs (Q) James Trotter
Followed by: (WC) Zhou Yi vs Jesper de Jong
Followed by: Marcos Giron vs (Q) Alejandro Tabilo
Followed by: Arthur Rinderknech vs Hamad Medjedovic
Show Court 3
Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: Botic van de Zandschulp vs Nuno Borges
Followed by: Arthur Cazaux vs Pedro Martinez
Followed by: (LL) Mackenzie McDonald vs Quentin Halys
Followed by: Matteo Arnaldi vs (Q) Rei Sakamoto
Court 4
Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: Camilo Ugo Carabelli vs Terence Atmane
Followed by: Damir Dzumhur vs Christopher O'Connell
Followed by: Mariano Navone vs (Q) Valentin Royer
Court 7
Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: Francisco Comesana vs (Q) Ugo Blanchet
Followed by: Kamil Majchrzak vs Ethan Quinn
Shanghai Masters 2025: Where to Watch
Fans can tune into the following channels and sites to watch their favorite players in action at the Shanghai Masters 2025:
USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - TSN
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
Shanghai Masters 2025: Match Timings
The first match on all courts will commence at 12:30 p.m. local time. The biggest court at the venue, the Stadium Court, will also host the night session starting from 6:30 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 4 of the tournament are as follows: