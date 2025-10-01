Shanghai Masters 2025 Schedule Day 4: Reilly Opelka, Jenson Brooksby & others in action - TV schedule, order of play, and live streaming details

First-round matches will continue on Day 4 (Thursday, October 2) of the Shanghai Masters 2025. World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz's withdrawal has left the tournament without one of its biggest attractions. The 22-year-old won his eighth title of the season at the Japan Open on Wednesday, October 1.

However, Alcaraz sustained an injury during his very first match in Tokyo. He has now chosen to rest by pulling out of Shanghai after playing through the injury over the past week. David Goffin, Luca Nardi and Mattia Bellucci were among the early first-round winners on the third day of the tournament.

Reilly Opelka, Jenson Brooksby, Marcos Giron, Wu Yibing, Terence Atmane and Shang Juncheng are some of the notable names in the mix on Thursday. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 4 of the Shanghai Masters 2025:

Shanghai Masters 2025: Schedule for Day 4

Stadium Court

Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: (WC) Wu Yibing vs (Q) Dailbor Svrcina

Followed by: Reilly Opelka vs Benjamin Bonzi

Not before 6:30 p.m. local time: Aleksandar Kovacevic vs (WC) Shang Juncheng

Followed by: Bu Yunchaokete vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo

Grandstand 2

Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: (PR) Jenson Brooksby vs (Q) James Trotter

Followed by: (WC) Zhou Yi vs Jesper de Jong

Followed by: Marcos Giron vs (Q) Alejandro Tabilo

Followed by: Arthur Rinderknech vs Hamad Medjedovic

Show Court 3

Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: Botic van de Zandschulp vs Nuno Borges

Followed by: Arthur Cazaux vs Pedro Martinez

Followed by: (LL) Mackenzie McDonald vs Quentin Halys

Followed by: Matteo Arnaldi vs (Q) Rei Sakamoto

Court 4

Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: Camilo Ugo Carabelli vs Terence Atmane

Followed by: Damir Dzumhur vs Christopher O'Connell

Followed by: Mariano Navone vs (Q) Valentin Royer

Court 7

Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: Francisco Comesana vs (Q) Ugo Blanchet

Followed by: Kamil Majchrzak vs Ethan Quinn

Shanghai Masters 2025: Where to Watch

Alejandro Tabilo at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Fans can tune into the following channels and sites to watch their favorite players in action at the Shanghai Masters 2025:

USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Shanghai Masters 2025: Match Timings

The first match on all courts will commence at 12:30 p.m. local time. The biggest court at the venue, the Stadium Court, will also host the night session starting from 6:30 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 4 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time (All courts) Start time (Stadium Court, evening session) USA, Canada October 2, 2025, 12:30 a.m. ET October 2, 2025, 6:30 a.m. ET UK October 2, 2025, 5:30 a.m. BST October 2, 2025, 11:30 a.m. BST India October 2, 2025, 10:00 a.m. IST October 2, 2025, 4:00 p.m. IST

