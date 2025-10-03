Shanghai Masters 2025 Schedule Day 6: Jannik Sinner, Learner Tien & others in action - TV schedule, order of play, and live streaming details

Second-round matches will continue on Day 6 (Saturday, October 4) of the Shanghai Masters 2025. Defending champion Jannik Sinner, along with top 10 players Alexander Zverev, Lorenzo Musetti, Alex de Minaur and Karen Khachanov headline the day's order of play.

Sinner will begin his title defense against Daniel Altmaier, who stunned him at the French Open a couple of years ago in five sets. Zverev will take on Valentin Royer, while de Minaur will face Camilo Ugo Carabelli. Khachanov will take on home favorite Shang Juncheng.

Learner Tien, who recently lost to Sinner in the China Open final, will face Corentin Moutet. Felix Auger-Aliassime will play his first match as a married man, and will go up against Alejandro Tabilo. Denis Shapovalov, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev will also take to the court on Saturday. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 6 of the Shanghai Masters:

Shanghai Masters 2025: Schedule for Day 6

Stadium Court

Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: Camilo Ugo Carabelli vs (7) Alex de Minaur

Followed by: (3) Alexander Zverev vs (Q) Valentin Royer

Not before 6:30 p.m. local time: Daniel Altmaier vs (2) Jannik Sinner

Followed by: (9) Karen Khachanov vs (WC) Shang Juncheng

Grandstand 2

Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: (13) Andrey Rublev vs (Q) Yoshihito Nishioka

Followed by: Francisco Comesana vs (8) Lorenzo Musetti

Followed by: (26) Luciano Darderi vs Bu Yunchaokete

Followed by: (Q) Dailbor Svrcina vs (16) Daniil Medvedev

Show Court 3

Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: (12) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs (Q) Alejandro Tabilo

Followed by: Jesper de Jong vs (17) Jakub Mensik

Followed by: Arthur Cazaux vs (30) Cameron Norrie

Followed by: Nuno Borges vs (24) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Court 4

Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: Quentin Halys vs (15) Jiri Lehecka

Followed by: (23) Denis Shapovalov vs Christopher O'Connell

Followed by: (33) Corentin Moutet vs Learner Tien

Followed by: (4) Simone Bolelli/Andrea Vavassori vs John Peers/Jan Zielinski

The full schedule can be found here.

Shanghai Masters 2025: Where to Watch

Daniil Medvedev at the China Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Fans can tune into the following channels and sites to watch their favorite players in action at the Shanghai Masters 2025:

USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Shanghai Masters 2025: Match Timings

The first match on all courts will begin at 12:30 p.m. local time. The main show court at the venue, the Stadium Court, will host the night session starting from 6:30 p.m. as well. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 6 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time (All courts) Start time (Stadium Court, evening session) USA, Canada October 4, 2025, 12:30 a.m. ET October 4, 2025, 6:30 a.m. ET UK October 4, 2025, 5:30 a.m. BST October 4, 2025, 11:30 a.m. BST India October 4, 2025, 10:00 a.m. IST October 4, 2025, 4:00 p.m. IST

