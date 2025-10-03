Shanghai Masters 2025 Schedule Day 6: Jannik Sinner, Learner Tien & others in action - TV schedule, order of play, and live streaming details

Second-round matches will continue on Day 6 (Saturday, October 4) of the Shanghai Masters 2025. Defending champion Jannik Sinner, along with top 10 players Alexander Zverev, Lorenzo Musetti, Alex de Minaur and Karen Khachanov headline the day's order of play.
Sinner will begin his title defense against Daniel Altmaier, who stunned him at the French Open a couple of years ago in five sets. Zverev will take on Valentin Royer, while de Minaur will face Camilo Ugo Carabelli. Khachanov will take on home favorite Shang Juncheng.
Learner Tien, who recently lost to Sinner in the China Open final, will face Corentin Moutet. Felix Auger-Aliassime will play his first match as a married man, and will go up against Alejandro Tabilo. Denis Shapovalov, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev will also take to the court on Saturday. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 6 of the Shanghai Masters:
Shanghai Masters 2025: Schedule for Day 6
Stadium Court
Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: Camilo Ugo Carabelli vs (7) Alex de Minaur
Followed by: (3) Alexander Zverev vs (Q) Valentin Royer
Not before 6:30 p.m. local time: Daniel Altmaier vs (2) Jannik Sinner
Followed by: (9) Karen Khachanov vs (WC) Shang Juncheng
Grandstand 2
Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: (13) Andrey Rublev vs (Q) Yoshihito Nishioka
Followed by: Francisco Comesana vs (8) Lorenzo Musetti
Followed by: (26) Luciano Darderi vs Bu Yunchaokete
Followed by: (Q) Dailbor Svrcina vs (16) Daniil Medvedev
Show Court 3
Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: (12) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs (Q) Alejandro Tabilo
Followed by: Jesper de Jong vs (17) Jakub Mensik
Followed by: Arthur Cazaux vs (30) Cameron Norrie
Followed by: Nuno Borges vs (24) Stefanos Tsitsipas
Court 4
Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: Quentin Halys vs (15) Jiri Lehecka
Followed by: (23) Denis Shapovalov vs Christopher O'Connell
Followed by: (33) Corentin Moutet vs Learner Tien
Followed by: (4) Simone Bolelli/Andrea Vavassori vs John Peers/Jan Zielinski
The full schedule can be found here.
Shanghai Masters 2025: Where to Watch
Fans can tune into the following channels and sites to watch their favorite players in action at the Shanghai Masters 2025:
USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - TSN
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
Shanghai Masters 2025: Match Timings
The first match on all courts will begin at 12:30 p.m. local time. The main show court at the venue, the Stadium Court, will host the night session starting from 6:30 p.m. as well. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 6 of the tournament are as follows: